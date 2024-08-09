While the eyes of the basketball watching world are on Paris right now for the Summer Olympics, the NBA is preparing to release its schedule for the 2024-25 season. So far, the only thing we know are the groups for the NBA Cup, but the full schedule is going to come out sometime soon.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic brought word of the slate of games for the biggest day on the NBA’s calendar: Christmas Day. It’s an absolutely loaded quintet of games, and while we do not have an NBA Finals rematch between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks, both teams are on the schedule against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. Here’s how the whole thing breaks down.

NBA Christmas Day games for the 2024-25 season, per sources: 🎄Spurs at Knicks

🎄Timberwolves at Mavericks

🎄76ers at Celtics

🎄Lakers at Warriors

🎄Nuggets at Suns — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2024

We’ll have to wait and see what the tip times are for all of these, although it’s probably safe to assume that we will start the day with Victor Wembanyama leading the San Antonio Spurs into Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. Still, with these three games, a LeBron James vs. Steph Curry matchup, and Nikola Jokic leading Denver into Phoenix to take on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, it should be a pretty great Christmas slate for the league as it goes up against a pair of NFL games.