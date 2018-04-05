NBA

NEW YORK — There are plenty of us hapless rubes who, in an attempt to never miss NBA news, gets tweets by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sent to our phones. On Wednesday afternoon, while sitting inside of The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden for the inaugural NBA 2K League Draft, this tweet was sent out.

Mavs Gaming will select Artreyo Boyd, aka Dimez, as the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural NBA2K Draft, league source tells ESPN. Draft starts soon, with Commissioner Adam Silver at the podium. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2018

It was a tacit message of something the NBA has made it a point to stress: The NBA 2K League isn’t a thing it is taking lightly. The new initiative is something the league views as important, so much so that commissioner Adam Silver made it a point to stress that this isn’t just a gaming league that the NBA, with the help of NBA 2K publishers Take Two Interactive, is halfheartedly getting behind.

“From the NBA’s standpoint, this is our fourth league,” Silver said during his media availability before the draft. “Of course we have the NBA, the WNBA and the G League, and now this is the fourth league in our family, and that’s exactly as we’re treating it: one more professional league. And I think what’s so exciting today in particular is that we’ll be welcoming a new generation of athletes, of NBA players, into this fourth league.”

That general philosophy — this is part of the NBA now — was on display during the draft. Beyond Wojnarowski breaking the news of the first pick shortly before it was announced by Silver — who announced the first pick of the afternoon before handing the reins over to the league’s managing director, Brendan Donahue — ESPN’s Darren Rovell was in attendance. There were news outlets, a desk behind which a group of analysts provided commentary, and a big ol’ section for draftees to get interviewed. There was a stage, there was a podium on it, and after picks were announced, a graphic popped up with their name, team, and pic before fading to a screen that showed each pick up to that point.

It felt like, well, the NBA Draft, only one that was streamed on Twitch instead of aired on ESPN. This makes sense, because beyond the fact that the NBA views this as a chance to showcase a new league, Silver personally views those who participate in it as actual, honest-to-god athletes.