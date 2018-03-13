The Dallas Mavericks Won The Inaugural ‘NBA 2K’ League Draft Lottery

Mavs Gaming

The real Dallas Mavericks might be tanking in an effort to get the top pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, but the team’s Esports endeavor just needed one ping pong ball to win its own draft lottery.

Mavs Gaming snagged the top pick in the NBA 2K League’s inaugural Draft Lottery on Tuesday afternoon. The league’s official Twitter account counted down the balls picked out of the machine on Tuesday afternoon, the same one used for the annual NBA Draft Lottery.

Though this draft lottery was a bit different — with no previous season to weigh odds from, each team had a single ball in the hopper and an equal chance of getting the top pick.