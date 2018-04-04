ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Spoiled The Top ‘NBA 2K’ League Draft Pick Just Like The Actual Draft

04.04.18 1 hour ago

NBA 2K League

The NBA 2K League season is rapidly approaching as the fledgling league gets ready for its inaugural season they held the first ever 2K League Draft on Wednesday afternoon in New York City.

Like the actual NBA Draft, the 2K League had a lottery to determine the 17-team draft order and ultimately the Mavs earned the top overall pick. As the potential draft picks, teams, and media assembled at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, in hopes of making it an event much like the NBA Draft, one thing was certainly familiar.

Prior to Adam Silver taking to the podium to announce the first ever draft pick in the 2K League, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski decided to flex his newsbreaking muscles in the gaming realm and fired off a tweet announcing the first overall pick prior to the draft even starting.

