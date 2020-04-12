Devin Booker is the king of the basketball video game world. The Phoenix Suns’ star guard took down a pair of formidable challengers on Saturday evening, including one of his teammates, to win the first NBA 2K Players Tournament on ESPN. Booker rode the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors to a 2-0 series win in the semifinals before deploying the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets en route to a sweep in the championship series, earning him the title of the league’s best 2K player for the time being.
The festivities started off with Booker and Montrezl Harrell squaring off in the first semifinal. While the Clippers were one of the teams, they weren’t used by Harrell — he selected the Rockets, while Booker decided to go with Trez’s squad. The first half was tight throughout, and while Booker was ahead for most of it, Harrell managed to keep things close. But during the final few minutes of the second quarter, Booker gave himself some breathing room, and the Clippers went into the locker room up by 10.
Trez 🗣️"We Solid"
Book 🗣️ "No you not" pic.twitter.com/Ljngxmtq5s
We did get a moment of lighthearted trash talk when Booker used Kawhi Leonard to strip Harrell’s ball-handler, leading to the Phoenix Suns star raising a good point: Why on earth would one of Kawhi Leonard’s teammates try to dribble against him?
"Stop playing with the Klaw, don't you be in practice with him?"
Book off to an early start with Trez's teammate pic.twitter.com/jycLxtLWlB
Booker celebrated his big first half with a four-legged friend.
Booker's HUGE dog makes an appearance 🤣 #NationalPetDay #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/idIfCD8bqT
Not much went right for Harrell in the third quarter, while Booker was able to extend his lead. Things weren’t particularly competitive in the fourth, and by the time the final buzzer went off, Booker picked up a 68-54 win in Game 1. To rub salt in the wound, Booker used virtual Harrell to give real Harrell the blues a few times during the half.
"Trez that's how you get paid right there – his ability to guard multiple positions"
Booker is lockin up with 2K Trez 🔒 pic.twitter.com/hvZkmpeaO7
Book dunks on Trez… with Trez 😂🔊 #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/XqXCNCS0cU
In a must-win Game 2, Harrell turned to the Milwaukee Bucks, while Booker opted to use the Toronto Raptors. As oftentimes is the case in games of 2K, the Bucks proved to be a formidable opponent, with the two teams going to the locker room all tied up at 31.
Greek Freak doin work early for @MONSTATREZZ
How many points is Giannis scoring? 👇 pic.twitter.com/z042Wvkzwk
The Bucks were able to race out to an early lead in the third quarter, but Booker and the Raptors battled back and picked up a lead midway through the frame, setting up a hotly-contested final six minutes.
🎮 @NBA2K Players Tournament 🎮
😂 "Finish your breakfast man!" @DevinBook earns the hoop and harm with @OAnunoby.
📺: #NBA2KTourney on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4IkEjdIgcu
Ultimately, the Raptors were able to hang on by the skin of their teeth. It wasn’t without some tension, though — Booker, when up by two in the game’s final few seconds, hit one of two free throws. While Harrell had the ball with a chance to tie, an untimely turnover led to points for the opposing squad, and the Raptors picked up a 65-62 win.
🚨 @DevinBook IS HEADING TO THE FINALS 🚨#NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/0JkiBc2Meh
The second semifinal started off with an Atlantic Division matchup: Ayton picked the Brooklyn Nets, while Patrick Beverley opted for the Boston Celtics. The two kept it close for the opening half, with the Nets clinging to a narrow 33-31 lead heading into the locker room.
"GOOD D, YOU ANIMAL, YOU SAVAGE, GOOD D"
-Pat Bev talking to himself pic.twitter.com/I3tK7pbJC5
🎮 @NBA2K Players Tournament 🎮@DeandreAyton blows by his defender with @KDTrey5 and hammers home the reverse!
📺: #NBA2KTourney on ESPN pic.twitter.com/LZK5f5Nz68
In the second half, the two teams passed the lead back and forth, opening up leads only for their opponent to storm back and go ahead on their own. We even got a little bit of the trash talk that has become one of Beverley’s hallmarks.
🎮 @NBA2K Players Tournament 🎮
😂🤔 "I think I found something!" – @patbev21
📺: #NBA2KTourney on ESPN pic.twitter.com/S9cJX8V0rX
But ultimately, Ayton and the Nets managed to come out on top, 75-69, edging out Beverley’s Celtics.
🎮 @NBA2K Players Tournament 🎮@DeandreAyton tosses the alley-oop from @KyrieIrving to @_bigjayy_!
📺: #NBA2KTourney on ESPN pic.twitter.com/tQaokoNci2
For the second game, Beverley turned to the Nuggets to keep himself alive, while Ayton went for victory with the team his knows best: his Phoenix Suns. suns up at the half 35-29,
Deandre dunks with 2K Deandre 🎮🏀 pic.twitter.com/WhYbxdXMll
"Put some respek on it JC"@DeandreAyton hits 3 straight 3's with his guy @nextlevel_03 and Pat Bev ain't havin it pic.twitter.com/S3zyyP9i1J
Deandre introducing Pat Bev to the @Suns 🤣
He's going off with his squad #ValleyBoyz #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/VgjoSu8U3w
double-digit lead heading into the fourth. suns win, 74-67
.@DeandreAyton is goin OFF with himself in 2K. @patbev21 is shook he said "You got that?" 🤣#NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/oBb6f089j3
.@DeandreAyton is dominating using himself 💪
“You gon’ have to put some respect on my name.” #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/9Q6BVCGknv
.@DeandreAyton FOR 3 !!! 🔋🔋🔋
"This man shot a 3 with himself" -Pat Bev pic.twitter.com/Dtmk7SjII1
.@DeandreAyton still gettin buckets with himself and Pat Bev says he's never seen it IRL 🤣#NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/sglTBQ5W3c
Ayton coming out on top led to Beverley, a notoriously fierce competitor, walking away from his TV after he was bounced.
.@patbev21 just walks off the screen 🤣 He's hot he just got beat by @DeandreAyton and the @Suns #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/Hj3hlJcviI
This set up an all-Suns final, pitting Booker against Ayton. In Game 1, Ayton opted to use the Lakers, while Booker decided to use the Rockets. The pair played a cagey opening two frames, with the Rockets taking a 33-29 lead into the locker room, with Ayton hitting a buzzer-beater to end the second quarter with JaVale McGee that Booker found extremely funny.
.@DevinBook couldn't believe @DeandreAyton hit the halftime buzzer beater with JaVale lol #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/TnfkNcEkUj
Booker was able to use the Rockets to keep his big man at bay for the rest of the second half, however. While Ayton put up a fight, he wasn’t quit able to pick up the win, putting Booker in position to come out the victor. In Game 1, Houston topped Los Angeles, 72-62.
"hE DOn'T liKE GeTtINg DOuBlE TeAmED!" @DevinBook isn't worried about the double 😂 #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/v64FxBvU1W
🎮 @NBA2K Players Tournament 🎮@DeandreAyton & @DevinBook trade big time stuffs late in the 3rd quarter of Game 1!
📺: #NBA2KTourney on ESPN pic.twitter.com/GcE7lgOW2t
.@DevinBook takes down his teammate @DeandreAyton in Game 1 of the #NBA2KTourney Final
Booker is one game away from the 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VFMvWon4XQ
With his back against the wall in the championship game, Ayton opted to use the best team in the game, the Bucks. Booker, meanwhile, decided to head to the Western Conference and retained the services of the Nuggets. Things were close for the entirety of the first half again, but Booker once again held a halftime lead, going into the virtual locker room up 41-35.
BENCH MOB gettin buckets for both guys #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/MkNXpAUyEZ
At one point in the second half, Ayton looked all set to quit after Booker used Miles Plumlee to get a bucket.
Ayton almost quit out the game 😨🤣 pic.twitter.com/CmSoq3r0TA
But both Suns stayed in it, and by the time the virtual buzzer sounded, Booker knocked Ayton off, 74-62, en route to his second sweep of a night and a championship.