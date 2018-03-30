A Judge Ruled That A Lawsuit Over LeBron James’ And Other NBA Stars’ Tattoos In ‘NBA 2K’ Can Proceed

03.30.18

Getty Image

The lawsuit over the use of photo-realistic tattoos in NBA 2K games is moving forward, with fascinating legal implications for copyright law at stake.

A tattoo shop, Solid Oak Sketches, claims that NBA 2K publisher Take Two violated copyright whens they included tattoos the company designed on the digital versions of NBA stars like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Take Two had requested the case be dismissed, but according to The Hollywood Reporter the judge residing over the case allowed it to continue on Friday, declaring that the fair use legal ruling the company tried to argue covered their recreations did not necessarily apply to the tattoo designs.

