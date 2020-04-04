We’re now entering our fourth week without any professional sports to keep us occupied, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe and has brought most nonessential activities to a standstill. It’s taking some creativity to figure out how to entertain ourselves while confined to our homes.

Fortunately for all you gamers out there, the World Health Organization (WHO) has actually recommended that you stay inside and play video games as a means of both staying connected to friends and keeping your mind active during these stressful and uncertain times.

Now, the folks at NBA 2K and several players around the league are teaming up to bring some semblance of basketball back into our homes with the NBA 2K Tournament that kicked off on Friday night and will continue through the next week, culminating in the championship round on Saturday, April 11.

Friday night’s opening-round action kicked off with No. 16 seed Derrick Jones Jr. and his Bucks upsetting No. 1 seed Kevin Durant and the Clippers, 78-62.

Despite the loss, KD had one of the highlights of the game when Kawhi Leonard hit Giannis with a mean crossover and bucket.

KD got the crossover going in the #NBA2KTourney 👀 pic.twitter.com/XJm6Xxk2ZP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2020

In the second game of the night, Zach LaVine’s Heat fell to Deandre Ayton’s Rockets, 57-41. While the game itself didn’t have many highlights, LaVine explained why he choose not to participate in this year’s dunk contest, saying he felt like he didn’t have anything to prove, although he is somewhat disappointed that he was never able to complete what surely would’ve gone down as one of the greatest dunks of all-time.