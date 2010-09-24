NBA 2K11 and NBA Elite 11 takeover New York; Nellie’s surprise exit

If you’re an NBA video game person, New York City was the place to be last night, as EA Sports (NBA Elite 11) and 2K Sports (NBA 2K11) each had their respective launch parties in Manhattan. There was no shortage of star power: Rajon Rondo, Andre Iguodala, Derrick Favors, Josh Smith, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Wilson Chandler, Brook Lopez, Pat Ewing Jr., Cappie Pondexter, Common, Nick Cannon and Lloyd Banks were at the 2K party, while J.Cole, Felipe Lopez, Mysonne, 9th Wonder and Naughty By Nature were at the EA event. Yes, Naughty By Effing Nature. Treach even took the stage and did his verses from “O.P.P.,” “Hip-Hop Hooray” and “Uptown Anthem” … To be honest, both games look pretty sick. The NBA players at the 2K party were stuck on that game all night — even Iguodala, who had a real-life WWE championship belt draped over his shoulder like John Cena — while the EA people provided every version of NBA Live and NBA Jam on TV’s that people could play … Kinda significant NBA trade yesterday: Willie Green and Jason Smith were dealt from Philly to New Orleans for Darius Songaila and Craig Brackins. Some say it’s a benchwarmer-for-benchwarmer nothing deal, but that could change if Brackins turns out to be good and/or if Smith fulfills the potential one of the Dime crew’s big Sixers fans keeps insisting is there … No disrespect to the guys N.O. got back in the trade, but can you imagine Chris Paul‘s reaction when he sees the details in his local paper? You’ve got a dude who is seeing all of his friends in the League trying to form powerhouses, and he’s stuck in New Orleans with Willie Green. 2012 can ‘t come fast enough … Don Nelson is out in Golden State. It’s not a big surprise that Nellie would “resign,” given the team just went under new ownership and they’ve been pretty bad recently, but the timing seems weird, after the Draft and free agency and all of that is basically done. Assistant coach Keith Smart will take over for now, but don’t be surprised if G-State throws a lot of money at a new guy … Doug Collins may not be far behind Nellie as the next coach out the door. Yes, he just got to Philly, but he’s also talking real crazy: Collins said Jrue Holiday will be a Top-5 point guard in the League this season. So we’ve got Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Steve Nash, Rondo, and Holiday? Maybe he meant Top-5 PG in the Atlantic Division … Looks like Avery Johnson answered the question of who will be New Jersey’s go-to guy. “I think he’s got to look to score first with our team,” Johnson told the Bergen Record about one Devin Harris. “Devin’s going to set the table for us. He’s the head of the snake. He’s got to be the engine for our basketball team.” Then again, you could say the same thing about Rondo in Boston, and he’s definitely not anybody’s go-to guy … We’re out like Nellie …
lmao @ the rondo jab…damn EA Felipe Lopez? why was patrick ewing jr invited to the 2k one?
So basically 2K had all the ballers while EA had none? Not even Willie Green?
That’s sad
NBA street? You mean NBA jam, right?
yikes.. bit of an insensitive comment about new orleans..
i’ve read that erik spoelstra’s dad is one of owners of g-state. if riley kicks him out to take reins of the heat, guess we can expect that erik takes over as coach of warriors.
2K, all day!
whenever you mention best PG’s in the league you put CP3 at the top of the list… and yet, you had couple of articles basically saying Deron is better…
looks like kev (post 4) had his vagina bruised when it was heard New Orleans is going to suck again. CPuss3 is getting what he deserves. He’ll whine his way onto a winner before the All-Star break, just like any child would do
I said 3 yrs ago, that Rondo would be a top 5 pg and y’all laughed and talked TONS of shit. Just saying…
Damn Live (or Elie whatever you call it) had NO ballers? Not even KD who is on the FREAKIN cover? Damn.
Cue the Rondo haters in 3,2,1…
Finally Don Nelson is gone. I cant believe it! I thought he was gonna coach forever..
Warriors fans are pumped… been waiting for this day for too long
Wow! I remember when EA had all 3 major sports on lock with Madden, Live, and Baseball. Now 2K owns Basketball, The Show for baseball, but Madden is still KING.
Damn, 2K invited Nick Cannon? Bet you they were pissed when he didn’t show up with his meal ticket(Mariah).
Nelson is finally gone yes! Im not even a GState fan and im happy about that. And lets keep it real, if u knw anything about sports gaming u knw that NBA 2K11 will be a legendary game. They have set the bar with the gameplay and new features in this game PLUS MJ. EAs NBA elite is down right terrible just like all their sports game except NHL hockey. @Kev, Nawlins sucks get over it. @Celts fan. Rondo is still not a top 5 PG. Just ask control.
Top 5 for Jrue by the end of the season may be a little much….but im not sure people understand how good Jrue will be. The dude makes shots all over the court, passes well, gets to the hoop and finishs, and defends two positions well. Think Rondo with a jump shot in a couple years, and hes only 20. Hes gonna be real good, maybe he will never be CP3 but he might be something even better….the type of point guard who can eventaully win a championship. Not just one that puts up stats.
I just cant believe Don Nelson is gone. The next coach has a job to do man cause they are running 5 combo guards at the moment.
@Jay Thrilla
Of course Madden is still King… they bought the NFL rights. If you were alone on an island by yourself, you could call yourself King too.
When EA bought the exclusive rights to the NFL, it was bad for football games. NFL 2k5 had halftime and post game analysis and that was 7 editions ago! Madden didn’t have both of those features till 08 I believe. And Madden didn’t get opponent scouting till last year when it was in 2k5. Other than football, 2k has effectively taken over sports gaming. If EA didn’t pay for the exclusive rights, I’m not too sure they’d be “king” of football either.
Thank the LORD Nellie gone.. Praise Jesus! Hallejuha!
Retire on a island and call it a career Nellie.. u earned it.. And this firing was 2 years past due.. ever since dude had a beer in his hand doin interviews back when BDizzle was in the Bay i said he need to go.. it was only supposed to be for 2 years anyways..
Hopefully some good can come from this and my bayboys can get back on track.. They better bring a good coaching staff for ur boy Curry..
Seems like everyone is a top 5 PG nowadays..
Avery and Harris reunited?? Devin Harris going back to the AllStar game this year..
Oh and Devin Harris will be a top 5 PG this year too!
Along with Deron Williams, Chris Paul, Derrick Rose, Steve Nash, Rajon Rondo, Stephen Curry, Aaron Brooks and Brandon Jennings!!
They all top 5 this year.. lol
Was it really a suprise that Nellie got the boot?
I think everyone is glad Nelson is gone. Now maybe people can take the warriors franchise seriously. D-Lee, Steph Curry, Ellis, they definitely have playoff potential.
2k11 all the way BTW – NBA players know thats where its at.
The elite demo is JUST like old live games to me, totally unplayable and the controls are completely counterintuitive. 2k will dominate sales on oct. 5th.
Wikipedia on Felipe Lopez:
Luis Felipe LÃ³pez (born December 19, 1974 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) is a retired Dominican professional basketball player.
He starred in United States high school and university basketball. LÃ³pez then played for four seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA)
2k is far superior to that crap EA is still putting out. Packaging NBA Jam will never trump 2K getting MJ on board. sorry EA, your game is not Elite