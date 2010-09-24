NBA 2K11 and NBA Elite 11 takeover New York; Nellie’s surprise exit

If you’re an NBA video game person, New York City was the place to be last night, as EA Sports (NBA Elite 11) and 2K Sports (NBA 2K11) each had their respective launch parties in Manhattan. There was no shortage of star power: Rajon Rondo, Andre Iguodala, Derrick Favors, Josh Smith, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Wilson Chandler, Brook Lopez, Pat Ewing Jr., Cappie Pondexter, Common, Nick Cannon and Lloyd Banks were at the 2K party, while J.Cole, Felipe Lopez, Mysonne, 9th Wonder and Naughty By Nature were at the EA event. Yes, Naughty By Effing Nature. Treach even took the stage and did his verses from “O.P.P.,” “Hip-Hop Hooray” and “Uptown Anthem” … To be honest, both games look pretty sick. The NBA players at the 2K party were stuck on that game all night — even Iguodala, who had a real-life WWE championship belt draped over his shoulder like John Cena — while the EA people provided every version of NBA Live and NBA Jam on TV’s that people could play … Kinda significant NBA trade yesterday: Willie Green and Jason Smith were dealt from Philly to New Orleans for Darius Songaila and Craig Brackins. Some say it’s a benchwarmer-for-benchwarmer nothing deal, but that could change if Brackins turns out to be good and/or if Smith fulfills the potential one of the Dime crew’s big Sixers fans keeps insisting is there … No disrespect to the guys N.O. got back in the trade, but can you imagine Chris Paul‘s reaction when he sees the details in his local paper? You’ve got a dude who is seeing all of his friends in the League trying to form powerhouses, and he’s stuck in New Orleans with Willie Green. 2012 can ‘t come fast enough … Don Nelson is out in Golden State. It’s not a big surprise that Nellie would “resign,” given the team just went under new ownership and they’ve been pretty bad recently, but the timing seems weird, after the Draft and free agency and all of that is basically done. Assistant coach Keith Smart will take over for now, but don’t be surprised if G-State throws a lot of money at a new guy … Doug Collins may not be far behind Nellie as the next coach out the door. Yes, he just got to Philly, but he’s also talking real crazy: Collins said Jrue Holiday will be a Top-5 point guard in the League this season. So we’ve got Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Steve Nash, Rondo, and Holiday? Maybe he meant Top-5 PG in the Atlantic Division … Looks like Avery Johnson answered the question of who will be New Jersey’s go-to guy. “I think he’s got to look to score first with our team,” Johnson told the Bergen Record about one Devin Harris. “Devin’s going to set the table for us. He’s the head of the snake. He’s got to be the engine for our basketball team.” Then again, you could say the same thing about Rondo in Boston, and he’s definitely not anybody’s go-to guy … We’re out like Nellie …