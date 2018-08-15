‘NBA 2K19’ Released A Trailer To Highlight The Changes To MyTEAM

With the release of NBA 2K19 right around the corner, the team over at 2K Sports has spent the last few weeks releasing details about what fans can expect in this year’s version of the game. From things like the covers, to player ratings, to its first gameplay trailer, the hype is building around NBA 2K19.

The latest look into what fans will see when they get their hands on a copy of the game next month comes in the form of the changes to MyTEAM mode. NBA 2K dropped a trailer on Wednesday that highlights some of the ways MyTEAM will be different this go around, including the debut of MyTEAM Unlimited, a brand new competitive online mode which lets your team of 13 players go up against other squads worldwide.

NBA 2K19 senior producer Erick Boenisch went into detail on a number of the changes on the official NBA 2K Facebook page. It touches on things like the release of Amethyst, Diamond, and Pink Diamond cards and the new game modes that will pop up in this edition. And for gamers who have been longtime fans of MyTEAM, Boenisch also includes the first Locker Code for the game.