The Next-Gen ‘NBA 2K21’ Soundtrack Will Feature 202 Songs

The upcoming NBA 2K21 release will feature three different athlete covers, with Damian Lillard on the current generation game, Zion Williamson on the next generation console release, and Kobe Bryant on the “Mamba Forever” edition.

While the game’s release is still a ways away, details continue to trickle out about what will be a part of the game, with Monday revealing the game’s soundtrack plans. The current generation (Xbox One, PS4) edition will have a 52 song soundtrack, including a pair of unreleased tracks from Dame D.O.L.L.A.

“To be on the cover alone is a big deal to me, but to be on the cover and also have my music be a part of the game is a huge accomplishment as well,” said Damian Lillard in a release. “Personally, I’ve been introduced to new artists, songs and genres that I might hear on the radio, but I heard it first on NBA 2K.”

Right now, fans can listen to 49 of those tracks on a Spotify playlist 2K created, with the soundtrack headlined by the likes of Roddy Ricch, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and many more.

2K also announced plans for the next generation soundtrack (Xbox Series X, PS5), and noted that soundtrack will feature a ridiculous 202 songs and will be updated with new songs. It’s an indication of what we may see on next-gen games, as developers will be able to add even more detail to games that goes beyond upgraded visuals and offers the chance to pack games with more music offerings.

Hopefully soundtrack updates will not require lengthy downloads on next-gen consoles, but it’s certainly something to look forward to having a larger music library so as you log hours of gameplay you won’t hear the same tracks over and over.