In a long overdue announcement, Chicago Sky legendary point-forward Candace Parker was named the first female cover athlete for an NBA 2K game on Wednesday. The franchise introduced the WNBA into its game just two years ago, and with the WNBA celebrating its 25th anniversary this season, 2K hopped on board by putting Parker on a special edition of its upcoming release, NBA 2K22.

The first WNBA player on a cover of NBA 2K 🙌 Introducing our GameStop Exclusive Cover Athlete @Candace_Parker pic.twitter.com/OKG8nDDRCF — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 14, 2021

“The cover of NBA 2K is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too,” Parker said in a release. “Representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series. To be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women’s game, and I’m proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K.”

The WNBA world was more than excited to see the All-Star who has won two MVP awards (one as a rookie), one Defensive Player of the Year award, one Finals MVP, and a championship, given recognition for her historic achievements.

So happy to see Candace finally getting her flowers in this latter part of her career!💐👏🏽 💐👏🏽💐👏🏽💐👏🏽💐 https://t.co/HhZoCj6Fz2 — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) July 14, 2021

Candace Parker had the it factor from day one. She brought a huge following to the WNBA, and she's the face of the league for many. I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving congrats to the GOAT who continues to change the game 14 years later 🥲 pic.twitter.com/QMvPlsr8Xk — Jas (@JasTayler) July 14, 2021

Candace Nicole Parker on the cover of NBA 2K!! pic.twitter.com/fmVxYbjPca — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) July 14, 2021

Having women on the cover of video games is not only instrumental for young girls but also for young boys, to see that celebrating/elevating athletes in women's sports is normal. I know it would have helped change the discourse around sports for me and my brothers growing up. — Hannah Withiam (@HannahWithiam) July 14, 2021

the wnba didn't even start until i was in like the 5th grade. i cannot imagine being able to grow up and see basketball players like me on magazines and video game covers 😭 — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) July 14, 2021

Me explaining to everyone I know how Candace changed the game😂💯 you can’t tell me shit today pic.twitter.com/ouBKgfxwZj — hoodie qtip (@_swishh_3) July 14, 2021

said I wasn’t copping 2K anymore and they put Candace Parker on the cover, now I absolutely HAVE to have it. well played Mr. K, well played. — M. Holla (@Mariannoo) July 14, 2021

I'm so happy for Chicago Sky franchise having Candace Parker on the cover of Slam and 2K shows that Chicago can be a big name city also that franchise has been though it so to see a player on a worldwide covers repping the The Chicago Sky is amazing — WNBAUNCUT (@WNBAUncut) July 14, 2021

Candace Parker on the cover of 2k is major! Glad the WNBA is finally getting more spotlight — Scotty (@Dmv_Scott) July 14, 2021

Candace Parker making the 2K Cover is dope af — Certified Burly Boy 🦍 (@DomDaTrainer) July 14, 2021

You’ll be able to snag a copy of NBA 2K22 — whether it be the WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition, the Standard Edition (Luka Doncic is on the cover), or the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition (with cover athletes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Durant, and Dirk Nowitzki) — when the game is released on September 10. In the meantime, you can watch Parker play in the WNBA All-Star Game at 7 p.m. on ESPN July 14.