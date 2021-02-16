The 10 Players Making A Strong Case To Be First-Time All-Stars In 2021

Voting for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game has already begun, and the names leading the fan voting are unsurprising. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo top the list, and everyone currently projected to start would be an All-Star Game veteran.

However, one of the great joys of this season has been the breakout starts for some of the NBA’s young stars, and there are a host of names that have worthy cases to be an All-Star for the first time this season. When the coaches select the reserves this season, there will be a lot of difficult decisions to make, but there are 10 players who would be first-time All-Stars that have made strong cases for consideration. Sadly, many of them won’t find their way to Atlanta, at least initially, but it’s possible the league has to dip deeper into reserves than usual given how many stars have pushed back on the fan-less All-Star.

Still, we’re going to look at the list of 10, fully understanding there are a number of names that have become perennial All-Stars that will be tough to beat out for spots, but at least some of these guys deserve to have their name called for All-Star honors.

EAST

Zach LaVine (28.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 5.3 apg; 51.9/43.0/86.3 shooting): LaVine should be an All-Star this season, full stop. The Bulls scuffled early, but have been clawing their way back into the playoff race in the East and it is in large part due to the exploits of LaVine. He’s averaging career highs in, well, just about everything on a per game basis: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, FG%, 3P%, and FT%. He’s become one of the NBA’s best scorers, developing his shot at all three levels and has established himself as an elite closer, as we saw on Monday in the Bulls overtime win over the Pacers.

Julius Randle (22.4 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 5.6 apg; 46.9/39.1/80.6 shooting): Like LaVine, Randle is posting career highs in just about every category this season and is the biggest reason why the Knicks are currently the 6-seed in the East. He’s not just scoring and rebounding, things he’s always been capable of, but he is legitimately running the New York offense a lot of the time, leading the Knicks in assists per game. That playmaking bump, along with the shooting efficiency from deep, has made him not just a stat sheet stuffer, but a guy who is impacting winning, shown recently by his 44-point outburst to beat the Hawks on Monday. The Knicks have been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises and no one on the team has contributed to that more than Randle, who deserves an All-Star nod for his efforts.

Jaylen Brown (26.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.4 apg; 51.3/40.9/75.2 shooting): Brown was on the fringe of All-Star contention a year ago and has made another leap with his playmaking on offense this season. The Celtics wing is posting a career-best scoring season in both volume and efficiency and is also facilitating more than ever, as he has stepped his offensive game up to match that of Jayson Tatum. The moments where he simply asserts his will on both ends and looks like an absolute dominant player in the league are incredible, and happen far more often this season than in years past. Without Brown’s contributions this season, the Celtics would be looking even worse than their 13-13 record and, like the first two names on this list, he should find his way onto the East squad.

Malcolm Brogdon (21.1 ppg, 6.6 apg, 4.3 rpg; 43.9/38.7/90.1 shooting): The Pacers have stumbled in recent weeks, in large part due to trading Victor Oladipo for Caris LeVert, who hasn’t played yet after having a cancerous mass removed from his kidney that was found in the trade physical. Losing your best wing without a replacement is always going to be tough to handle, but Indiana has at least been able to tread water a bit thanks to the continued strong play from Brogdon. He, along with Domantas Sabonis, have been the offensive engines for the Pacers and had they been able to keep up their early season winning pace, I think he’d be firmly in the race. Right now, he’s likely on the outside looking in, but should at least get consideration from the coaches for his contributions to the East’s current 5-seed.

Jerami Grant (23.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.0 apg; 43.5/38.4/87.7 shooting): The Pistons have been dreadful this season, but not for a lack of effort from their biggest free agent signing. I must repent here and apologize to Grant, who I feared may have made a mistake going to Detroit for a bigger role over signing for the same money in Denver for the more comfortable fit. He has thrived with the ball in his hand this season, producing his own shot at a rate and efficiency that he never has previously and has been among the few positives in Detroit thus far. The Pistons being at the bottom of the East will likely keep him out of real contention for a spot on the team, but he’s deserving of some love for what he’s done this season, exceeding expectations and more than playing up to his big contract.