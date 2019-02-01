These Players Were The Biggest Snubs Among The 2019 NBA All-Star Game Reserves

01.31.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

On Thursday evening, the NBA revealed the reserves for the 2019 All-Star Game. As always, there were a few mild surprises and, in the case of the Eastern Conference, there is more drama on the way as the decision will be made on who should replace injured Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo when all is said and done.

Still, we now have the full, 12-man rosters for the event, which means some players were “snubbed” in falling short of inclusion. In this space, we’ll roll through eight players who just missed the cut despite having seasons that are worthy of praise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler#NBA All Star Game
TAGS2019 NBA All-Star GameJIMMY BUTLERNBA ALL-STAR GAMErudy gobert

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP