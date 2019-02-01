Getty Image

On Thursday evening, the NBA revealed the reserves for the 2019 All-Star Game. As always, there were a few mild surprises and, in the case of the Eastern Conference, there is more drama on the way as the decision will be made on who should replace injured Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo when all is said and done.

Still, we now have the full, 12-man rosters for the event, which means some players were “snubbed” in falling short of inclusion. In this space, we’ll roll through eight players who just missed the cut despite having seasons that are worthy of praise.