Donovan Mitchell Won The Slam Dunk Contest With A Vince Carter Tribute

The Staples Center was treated to one heck of a show on Saturday night thanks to the four competitors in the dunk contest. All of the dunkers mixed flair, explosiveness, and creativity, but in the end, Donovan Mitchell came out on top. The rookie star for the Utah Jazz threw down four crazy dunks, two earning 48s and two earning 50s.

Mitchell made it to the final round against Larry Nance, and the pair managed to throw down four dunks. But Nance’s 96 couldn’t top Mitchell’s 98, which was topped off with one heck of a tribute to Vince Carter.

Here’s how things broke down.