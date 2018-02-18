Donovan Mitchell Won The Slam Dunk Contest With A Vince Carter Tribute

#NBA All Star Game
Associate Editor
02.17.18

TNT

The Staples Center was treated to one heck of a show on Saturday night thanks to the four competitors in the dunk contest. All of the dunkers mixed flair, explosiveness, and creativity, but in the end, Donovan Mitchell came out on top. The rookie star for the Utah Jazz threw down four crazy dunks, two earning 48s and two earning 50s.

Mitchell made it to the final round against Larry Nance, and the pair managed to throw down four dunks. But Nance’s 96 couldn’t top Mitchell’s 98, which was topped off with one heck of a tribute to Vince Carter.

Here’s how things broke down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All Star Game
TAGSdonovan mitchelldunk contestNBA ALL-STAR GAMENBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP