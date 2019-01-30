Getty Image

For the third consecutive year, a superstar player has issued a trade request after making it clear he would not re-sign with his current team.

Anthony Davis follows in the footsteps of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, with both he and Leonard passing on the vaunted “supermax” extension for the opportunity to have a little more agency over their future. George, of course, decided to stick around in Oklahoma City after being dealt there in 2017 and the Raptors are hoping Leonard does the same this summer, although no one has a read on him. Davis, like both George and Leonard, is thought to prefer Los Angeles, with the help of agent Rich Paul guiding the way.

The idea seems simple: Go to a place where he can expand his personal brand while also trying to win titles with LeBron James. Then, at some point, James will bequeath the title of the best player in the world to Davis, giving him the chance to take over as the man in L.A. It remains to be seen if that will play out, but one thing that’s clear is that banking on the supermax extension to save small market teams from losing their stars as they enter their prime hasn’t panned out.

In theory, letting teams give their star players coming off of their rookie extension 35 percent of the cap, rather than the 30 percent other teams can offer, would give those teams a better chance at holding onto stars. However, what we’ve learned is there are plenty of players willing to sacrifice a bit of money for a better situation, because, as Nate Jones so eloquently put it, once you’ve already made nearly $200 million, the extra money may not matter if you would prefer to play somewhere else.