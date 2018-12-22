Getty Image

Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center featured a fascinating subplot, as so much chatter leading up to the game revolved around Anthony Davis potentially joining LeBron James in the future. It led to James talking about how he’d like for that to happen, while people around the NBA — including New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry — saying this is an example of tampering.

The game itself was rather entertaining, with the Lakers coming out on top, 112-104. But as is often the case in the NBA, what happened off the court was a much bigger deal than what happened on the hardwood.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James and Davis met up after the game to get dinner in Los Angeles. There is no word on whether it was just the two of them or if this was part of a larger group. Haynes also spoke to Davis, who gave a quote that ostensibly confirmed a report from earlier in the day by Sam Amick of The Athletic about the role money will play in his free agency.