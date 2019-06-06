The NBA Banned Warriors Investor Mark Stevens One Year For Shoving Kyle Lowry

06.06.19 1 hour ago

One of the major storylines from Game 3 of the NBA Finals was the altercation between Kyle Lowry and Warriors “investor” Mark Stevens.

Lowry crashed into the front row while chasing down a loose ball, and Stevens decided to push the Raptors point guard and yell vulgar comments at him while he got up. After the game, Lowry called for him to receive a lifetime ban from ever attending another NBA game, and after the Warriors issued an initial statement saying he wouldn’t be at any more Finals games this season, LeBron James called for a greater punishment.

Later on Thursday, the NBA handed down its punishment to Stevens, giving him a $500,000 fine and banning him from any NBA games or Warriors team activities for one year.

