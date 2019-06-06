While the biggest news coming out of Oakland on Wednesday night should’ve been the Toronto Raptors taking a 2-1 lead on the Golden State Warriors, the first Finals loss at Oracle Arena for the Warriors since 2016, the Raps performance has been overshadowed by the actions of Golden State’s part-owner. Mark Stevens was sitting courtside when Kyle Lowry went barreling into the crowd chasing after a loss ball, and shoved Lowry as the Raptors point guard attempted to get back onto the court. Lowry also said Stevens used derogatory language toward him.
LeBron James was watching the game, presumably from his home in Los Angeles, and Stevens’ actions bothered him enough that James wrote a long post on Instagram expressing his disgust with what happened.
View this post on Instagram
🗣There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I’ve been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven’t missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking 🧢 I couldn’t and wouldn’t be quiet on this! #ProtectThePlayers #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere