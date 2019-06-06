Getty Image

While the biggest news coming out of Oakland on Wednesday night should’ve been the Toronto Raptors taking a 2-1 lead on the Golden State Warriors, the first Finals loss at Oracle Arena for the Warriors since 2016, the Raps performance has been overshadowed by the actions of Golden State’s part-owner. Mark Stevens was sitting courtside when Kyle Lowry went barreling into the crowd chasing after a loss ball, and shoved Lowry as the Raptors point guard attempted to get back onto the court. Lowry also said Stevens used derogatory language toward him.

LeBron James was watching the game, presumably from his home in Los Angeles, and Stevens’ actions bothered him enough that James wrote a long post on Instagram expressing his disgust with what happened.