More than half of the seeding games are in the rear view mirror and the 2020 NBA Playoffs are looming. To this point, all has gone well in the league’s Orlando bubble and, for the most part, the quality of play has been sky-high during the restart. Still, some teams are faring better than others and, while some of that was quite predictable, a few curve balls emerged in the first two weeks of play.

To that end, it is time for the second bubble edition of DIME power rankings. Be gentle and, remember, this is a bubble-focused list.

1. Phoenix Suns (6-0, Last week — 2nd)

The Suns have enjoyed a bit of good fortune, and that might continue in their next game as they face a Sixers team without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Josh Richardson on Tuesday. Still, there is one undefeated team in Orlando, and it Phoenix. They’ve earned the top spot, and Devin Booker has been unbelievable.

2. Toronto Raptors (5-1, Last week — 1st)



There wasn’t too much to take away from Monday’s Raptors-Bucks tilt, simply because both teams weren’t at full strength. Toronto prevailed, though, and Nick Nurse’s team has the best defense in the bubble by five (!) points per 100 possessions.

3. Houston Rockets (4-1, Last week — 8th)



The Rockets look pretty good to me. Even without Russell Westbrook for the last two games, Houston is playing well and that is on display with the third-best net rating in the bubble. Defensively, they are also doing enough to survive and, well, that’s all you need to do when you have this offense.

4. Boston Celtics (4-2, Last week — 15th)

It isn’t as if Boston has been thoroughly dominant but, when it comes to the bubble-only sample, the Celtics are No. 2 in net rating behind the Suns. The Celtics are rounding into form if nothing else, and they’ve won three straight games.

5. Portland Trail Blazers (4-2, Last week — 7th)



Damian Lillard missed a pair of key free throws and there was an internet fire storm as a result. One day later, the All-NBA guard dropped 51 points to keep Portland on track for the play-in series out West. It was quite a week for the Blazers.

6. San Antonio Spurs (4-2, Last week — 6th)



The Spurs just keep rolling along after back-to-back wins. Unfortunately, San Antonio just can’t afford to lose again but, regardless of what happens, there are positives to take away from the team’s showing in Orlando.

7. Miami Heat (3-3, Last week — 5th)

Jimmy Butler got the upper hand in a highly anticipated battle against T.J. Warren on Monday night. That gave the Heat the edge in pursuit of the No. 4 seed and, while that isn’t a huge deal without the benefit of home-court advantage, they sent a message to Indiana.

8. L.A. Clippers (3-3, Last week — 14th)



We haven’t seen the Clippers at full strength at all in Orlando, with Montrezl Harrell missing the entire run. In drilling down, there are quarters, halves or even full games when L.A. also wasn’t deploying optimal lineups and, honestly, there isn’t all that much to take away. Harrell has made his way back to Orlando, however, and the Clippers figure to arrive at full strength in the relatively near future.