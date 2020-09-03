Getty Image
DimeMag

The NBA Confirmed The Two Foul Calls At The End Of Bucks-Heat Were Correct

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Wednesday night’s NBA action saw a pair of wild finishes with some controversial officiating mixed in. Game 7 of the Rockets-Thunder series left Chris Paul upset with Scott Foster’s officiating — most notably a delay of game he was assessed — but the first game featured the most debate about calls on the floor that determined the outcome.

The last minute of the Bucks-Heat Game 2 was wild, with questionable calls and no-calls that culminated in Jimmy Butler hitting a game-winning free throw with 0.0 on the clock. The final four possessions saw Butler get trapped in the corner with no foul called for contact, turning and throwing the ball back to his own basket (with his foot hitting out of bounds before he let go of the ball), which led to a Brook Lopez layup to cut the lead to two.

After splitting free throws, the Bucks got the ball to Khris Middleton who got three free throws of his own on a foul called on Goran Dragic, which was a very close call that Doris Burke disagreed vehemently with on the broadcast. Middleton hit all three free throws to tie it, but Butler earned his last two free throws on a similarly questionable foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo who touched him on the side after the ball was released but before Butler landed.

The calls left a bad taste in the mouths of many, including players watching from home or their hotel room, but on Thursday, the league confirmed those two plays were called correctly — and three mistakes were made on the Butler trap play that preceded them.

The gripe, I think, for most was the soft nature of both fouls given the situation, as both were minor contact that sometimes is let go. Still, that the Butler trap play had three errors — a foul, George Hill touching the ball while out of bounds, and then Butler stepping out of bounds — it all should have been negated. If there is good news to all of this, there wasn’t one call that was wrong and another right that effected the outcome, because the only missed calls would’ve led to a likely Heat win anyways.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Projects Of August 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×