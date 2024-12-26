LeBron James stared into the camera after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in a Christmas Day thriller and decided to address the elephant in the room. For years, Christmas has been the NBA’s premier regular season showcase, only in 2024, that looked like it was not going to be the case for too much longer. Its slate of games lost some luster over the course of the year due to injuries and teams not quite meeting their preseason expectations, while the NFL put four playoff teams on the air, along with a halftime performance in one of the games by Beyoncé.

It set up for a pretty familiar feeling, one where the NBA does something and it doesn’t matter, because it is not football. And then, the games happened. Four of the five on the NBA side of things were spectacular displays of the sport played at the highest level. One of the NFL games was a dud and the other (the one that had Beyoncé!) was something even worse than a dud the league hadn’t seen since the 1960s. Considering all of this, along with a Lakers win where he was excellent, James looked dead into the camera and said something that sure seemed like he’d prepared to say if the situation presented itself.

“I love the NFL,” James said, “but Christmas is our day.”

The entire day came at what feels like an increasingly strange spot for the NBA. For some reason, everyone has a theory for why things are, in their eyes, going poorly for the league. Defining “going poorly” is pretty impossible and varies from person to person, but for the most part, it involves pointing at ratings and then blaming it on whatever longstanding issue the person has had with the NBA, with problems ranging from “they shoot too many threes” to “Charles Barkley doesn’t take his job seriously enough” to “there are too many uniforms”, among numerous others.

This is all happening at the exact same time that the NFL (and college football) is more popular than ever. Football is as American as [insert bad simile here], and its ability to envelop anything and everything it wants is pretty remarkable. The slow creep into Christmas has gone on for a few years, but in 2024, things were taken to a new level by Roger Goodell and company. The NFL had the bigger games than the NBA. The NFL had the bigger stars from the world of entertainment than the NBA. The NFL had the flashy new streaming platform, while the NBA had ESPN, where Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins hit their word count goals admirably.

But there’s this funny thing about the NBA, which is that for all the bellyaching about one thing or another, the league is better than ever in a number of different ways. It has never had the level of talent spread across the entire league quite like it has now. The very best players in the league are capable of reaching heights no one else ever has. It just worked out a new, $76 billion media rights deal that Adam Silver seems morally opposed to bringing up whenever anyone asks him about the league’s perceived ratings problem in literally any capacity.

Other than that last thing, you can see this by simply turning on a basketball game and watching the level of play. I promise you, as someone who has to watch all of this stuff for a living, the act of sitting down and watching a good basketball game is as good as it gets — again, the level of skill and refinement that exists league-wide is worthy of celebration. Yes, you’re gonna get duds every night when each team plays 82 games (although it is fair to wonder if anything is as bad as a 31-2 NFL game involving two teams that could play at some point in the postseason), but you’re also going to get some absolutely sensational basketball if you know where to look.

Christmas Day served as an emphatic reminder of that. Victor Wembanyama was the latest superstar to have a monster game at Madison Square Garden, as his 42 points were the most that any visitor has ever scored in MSG, but it came in a tight loss to the Knicks. The Mavs, despite trailing by as many as 28 points and seeing Luka Doncic leave with an injury, scratched and clawed their way back before ultimately coming up a bit short against Anthony Edwards and the Wolves. The Sixers, which desperately needed to show some guts, did just that by holding off the Celtics in Boston for their biggest win of the year, and while Nuggets-Suns was the worst game of the day, it still featured two of the 20 or so greatest players of all time in Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant.