Beyoncé’s halftime performance at Ravens vs. Texans didn’t disappoint. After a month worth of buildup, Beyoncé took the stage at center field in Netflix’s first-ever Christmas NFL broadast, enterting on a white horse to “16 Carriages,” strutting her way through the stadium with Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, and Tiera Kennedy to sing “Blackbiird,” rocking the stage with “Ya Ya,” then taking the field with a marching band and Shaboozey for “Sweet / Honey / Buckin.”

She danced in front of a denim-clad pickup for “Leviis” joined by Post Malone (of course), then put on a full parade alongside the hometown team’s owner Cal McNair and his wife Hannah Hartland to sing a spirited rendition of “Jolene,” and finally played “Texas Hold ‘Em” for the first time — a fitting finale for the first NFL Christmas game in her hometown. Making the moment even more special was Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy getting to join her on the field as a dancer.

Best of all, those buffering worries we all had were put to rest as the performance concluded with Beyoncé hovering over the field, much like fellow star Rihanna, without a single hitch (other than the ones on the backs of all those pickup trucks!). She also teased… something… coming on January 14 — could this be the long-awaited announcement for Cowboy Carter tour dates?

You can watch Beyoncé’s NFL On Netflix halftime performance on Netflix for a limited time.