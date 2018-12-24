ESPN’s Chauncey Billups Helps Us Preview The NBA’s Christmas Day Games

Getty Image

The NBA’s Christmas Day tradition isn’t just a batch of fun games to enjoy with a warm beverage in a robe. It’s a chance to take stock at what serves as the unofficial midway point of the season. With a third of the league on display and compelling matchups from the early afternoon into late in the evening, basketball fans can get a look at some of the true contenders who will use the next few weeks between Dec. 25 and the NBA’s MLK Day slate to see what they have, what changes need to be made, and what moves they’ll have to consider at the Trade Deadline.

Nine of the 10 teams playing on Christmas are legitimate playoff threats, and only two (Knicks and Jazz) are under .500. LeBron (and his new Lakers) get to play a familiar foe in the Warriors, former teammates square off, as Russell Westbrook and James Harden clash, the Sixers and Celtics get a rematch of their 2018 playoff series, and more. While no one day matters in the NBA, it’s clear the league has taken Christmas as a chance to showcase the league, find enough intrigue to draw in casual fans, and leave diehards with plenty to talk about heading into the New Year.

ESPN’s Chauncey Billups will be on the call for Bucks-Knicks to tip off the day. Billups has added in-game analysis to his broadcasting duties this year, and he’s excited for the chance to be a part of the festivities.

“It’s been cool,” Billups says of game coverage. “It’s totally different obviously, but it’s been a great challenge for me being able to try and do the in-game stuff. I’ve gotten four games now and every single game I start to feel a little bit better. I love it though. I love being in the arena, feeling the energy in the arena, being there. Talking to the players, talking to the coaches, that’s a pretty cool thing. I’m just grateful to be able to have the opportunity to do it on Christmas Day. It’s such a big day for the NBA. I’m looking forward to it.”

Billups took some time to help Dime break down each of the five games, so we’ll all have a bit more to discuss when we’re filling up that next glass of nog.