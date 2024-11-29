What’s At Stake In Friday, November 29’s NBA Cup Games?

The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup is winding down group stage play, with Friday bringing the fourth and final game for some teams — and the third for others. Two teams (Houston and Golden State) came into Friday having already clinched a spot in the knockout rounds, while a few others (Utah, New Orleans, Washington, and Toronto) had already been eliminated. In total, 20 teams will be in action on Friday, as the league filled out the Black Friday slate for a full day of Cup action, and there’s plenty at stake when it comes to keeping hope alive of getting to Las Vegas. Here, we’ll go through what’s at stake in each group with Friday’s games ahead of Tuesday night’s group stage finale.

EAST GROUP A Knicks (3-0) defeat Hornets (0-3)

Magic (2-0) at Nets (1-2) The Knicks beat the Hornets by one in a fun one to open Friday’s action, and in doing so they improved to 3-0 to give themselves a really good look at the knockout rounds — and officially eliminated Charlotte. Orlando needs a win to keep pace with New York (and to boost their odds at the Wild Card), but those two teams will play on Tuesday so even with a loss to Brooklyn, the Magic would be alive to win the group if they can beat the Knicks. EAST GROUP B Raptors (0-2) at Heat (1-2)

Pistons (2-0) at Pacers (0-2) The Pistons are the only team playing on Friday still in the hunt for the group. A win over Indiana would give them a big boost in odds to make the knockout rounds, especially if they can get a comfortable win, as they’d be 3-0 before facing the similarly undefeated Bucks. 3-1 will have a good shot at the Wild Card, but they’ll need to boost their point differential (+4) to get there. Toronto and Miami is more a game for pride, but the Heat could technically be in play for a Wild Card with a win as they’d be 2-2 with a good point differential (+10 currently). Miami would need a lot of help, including a Pistons loss, for 2-2 to be the best record of the second place teams in all the groups in the East.

EAST GROUP C Cavs (1-1) at Hawks (2-1)

Celtics (2-1) at Bulls (2-1) All four of these teams are still alive in the group, as the Wizards (0-3) have been eliminated, and the three 2-1 teams all have clinch scenarios in play today. Atlanta clinches the group with a win over Cleveland and a Chicago win over Boston. Boston clinches with a win over the Bulls and a Cavs win over the Hawks. Chicago clinches with a win over Boston and a Hawks win over the Cavs. Cleveland will be alive for the group win if they beat Atlanta and get a Chicago win over Boston. A loss will effectively eliminate any of these teams from the knockout rounds (as 2-2 will almost assuredly not earn a wild card). WEST GROUP A Clippers (1-1) at Timberwolves (1-2)

Kings (0-2) at Blazers (1-1) The 3-0 Rockets have already clinched this group by beating L.A. and Portland, meaning the rest of these teams are all playing for Wild Card berths. The Clippers and Blazers both need wins to give themselves a chance at 3-1, which is obviously much more likely to get a Wild Card spot than 2-2. The Kings and Wolves, meanwhile, will need to not only get wins but get help from around them — while also thinking strongly about point differential if they’re going to make it in a 2-2 tiebreaker.