Getty Image / Uproxx

The Minnesota Timberwolves dominated storylines in the preseason for all the wrong reasons, as the team was apparently blindsided by Jimmy Butler’s desire to be traded, which he felt had been evident all summer but was only voiced directly a week before camp. Butler missed most of camp while Tom Thibodeau and owner Glen Taylor butt heads over whether to deal Butler and what a fair deal would look like … before he returned a week prior to the season in a blaze of glory. Butler showed up for a now-infamous practice in which he called out just about everyone and then held court with Rachel Nichols for a TV interview right after.

Despite all that, the Wolves still have him on the roster, and with every passing game, more and more questions accumulate about the plan and how destructive, or at the least distracting, Butler’s presence is, namely because of the apparent shattered confidence of face of the franchise Karl-Anthony Towns. One would think that would make the Timberwolves a lock to be the most dysfunctional NBA franchise, but that’s a hotly contested race in the Association in 2018.

While many have suggested Thibodeau is on the hot seat in Minnesota for his handling of [gestures at the two above paragraphs], the Cavs pulled the trigger on the first NBA firing of the season, telling Tyronn Lue to pack his bags after an 0-6 start in Cleveland. The veterans are displeased with that move and Tristan Thompson has been very chatty this year about young guys on the team not knowing what it takes. It’s clear now the front office is ready for a rebuild which will likely only further that divide.

The next coach to be fired just might be Scott Brooks in Washington, where the Wizards are off to a 1-5 start and, with the crazy overtime win in Portland aside, they’ve looked pretty awful this season. This team was always a risk to implode, but no one expected the bickering about whose getting shots and touches to happen this early in the season. Sunday’s loss to the Clippers represented a low point on the season for Washington, and it seems like it could be a matter of time before the other shoe drops for the Wizards.

That’s not even mentioning the Lakers, Thunder, or Rockets yet, all of which have had interesting starts to the season to say the least. With all that in mind, we decided to unveil the NBA Dysfunction Rankings, ranking teams from 30 to 1 in terms of on and off-court performance and drama from the players, to the coaching staff, to the front office and ownership. The battle for the top spot is, as outlined earlier, extremely competitive, so let’s get to it, starting with the team that seems to have the least amount of drama right now.