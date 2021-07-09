The Phoenix Suns held serve in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals, riding a spectacular performance from Chris Paul and strong support from Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton to a double-digit victory at home. Just 48 hours later, the Suns hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, with the visitors unquestionably entering with a sense of urgency as Mike Budenholzer’s team aimed to avoid a dreaded 0-2 deficit. In a back-and-forth affair that featured memorable moments on both sides, the Suns emerged victorious by a final score of 118-108 to take a 2-0 series advantage.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo returned in productive fashion for Game 1, the two-time NBA MVP wasn’t quite himself physically, but another stretch of treatment seemed to have its desired impact early in Game 2. He threw down a monster dunk on the first possession of the game and had two more dunks, plus a steal and a blocked shot, to spur the Bucks to an early lead.

Giannis cleans it up & throws it down! He's got 6 quick.. @Bucks up early in Game 2 on ABC. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/gLZk0EHQxQ — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2021

Most of the first quarter occurred with reasonable flow, as the first foul of the game did not occur until the 2:49 mark of the first quarter. Phoenix kept their offense afloat with a whopping eight three-pointers on 14 attempts, with the Bucks out-scoring the Suns by a 20-0 margin in the paint during the entire opening period. The result was a three-point Milwaukee lead, even with Phoenix shooting just 1-for-9 inside the arc.

THIS COLD BOOK 🥶 pic.twitter.com/RwVSeZWYZa — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 9, 2021

Early in the second quarter, the Suns enjoyed a period of sustained success, using a 9-2 run to take a 39-35 lead. Though a chase-down block from Jrue Holiday was notable, Phoenix’s energy was considerable, as evidenced by the the follow from Ayton in transition to force Milwaukee into a timeout.

The Bucks fought back to tie the game at 41-41, but the remainder of the first half went to Phoenix. The Suns closed the second quarter on a 15-4 run, capped by a beautiful possession that ended with a three-point play by Ayton to push their advantage to double-digits at halftime.

Fantastic defense by the Bucks, better offense by the Suns 😱 (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/25hPi278rE — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 9, 2021

Phoenix was excellent on the offensive end in the first half, converting 11 three-pointers and deploying a balanced attack. Mikal Bridges led the way with 13 points, out-scoring Holiday and Khris Middleton combined, and the Suns held the Bucks to just 36 percent shooting and 4-for-16 from three-point distance.