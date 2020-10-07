The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a pivotal Game 4 victory over the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals on Tuesday evening. Though the game was not always aesthetically pleasing with whistles and hiccups throughout, both teams left everything on the floor, and the Lakers improved to a blistering 56-0 this season when leading after three quarters.

During the stretch run, there was plenty of drama leading up to a memorable jump shot from Anthony Davis and an eventual 102-96 victory for the Lakers to take a 3-1 lead. With that as the backdrop, here are three takeaways from what transpired, all with an eye toward Game 5 on Friday evening in Orlando.

1. The Lakers received important contributions from their supporting cast

Ultimately, Davis and LeBron James combined for 50 of the 102 points for the Lakers, and the team’s dynamic duo will garner the majority of the headlines as a result. However, it was anything but a perfect game, at least offensively, from James and Davis, and the Lakers needed quite a bit of help from their supporting cast.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has arguably been the Lakers’ third-best player in the Bubble, and he was undisputedly so on this night. The veteran shooting guard finished with 15 points and five assists in 32 minutes, making all the right plays on both ends of the floor.

First, Caldwell-Pope started hot, scoring eight of the first ten points for the Lakers to counteract a slow start from the headliners.

Miami switches the LeBron/AD P&R with Jimmy and Bam involved. On the post up watch Herro. Miami is showing help as Jimmy forces AD left (towards the help). Herro gambles for the steal, makes the effort to rotate but wild closeout and KCP hits. pic.twitter.com/PxXD1TFanM — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 7, 2020

Then, after his scoring production slowed, Caldwell-Pope scored five enormous points in the fourth quarter, first connecting on a three-pointer to put the Lakers up five, then attacking the rim and finishing to help put more space between Los Angeles and Miami.

Miami again able to guard the Lakers here. Elbow action, Rondo screens for AD right into a P&R with LeBron. Miami switches but Lakers go right to attacking Robinson in P&R. Butler able to slide over, Robinson didn't have to show. Gets beat on the recover. Huge drive from KCP. pic.twitter.com/deBoCwuEtf — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 7, 2020

Though Caldwell-Pope was the most important supporting piece for Los Angeles, he wasn’t alone. Kyle Kuzma knocked down a few key jumpers, Rajon Rondo grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists, Danny Green found his footing throughout the game, and Alex Caruso and Markieff Morris both made key plays when needed. All told, the Lakers’ supporting players shot only 10-for-30 from three-point range, but Frank Vogel decided to go small, giving Dwight Howard only eight minutes of playing time, and that decision was rewarded by sparkling defense from small-ball lineups and just enough space to help Los Angeles snatch the victory.