Eric Bledsoe, Austin Rivers, And Rudy Gay Will Appear In Uninterrupted’s Twitter-Based NBA Finals Show

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Austin Rivers #Twitter
05.31.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Millions will be tuning in to the 2018 NBA Finals to see if LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers can dethrone the heavily favored Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. While the majority of that viewing attention will be paid to the ABC/ESPN television broadcast, a new, social media-driven enterprise has emerged for Games 1-3 of the series stemming from a partnership between UNINTERRUPTED and Twitter.

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky serves as a sponsor of the broadcast, which is a halftime show exclusively available on Twitter, to both logged-in and logged-out users across the world. Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe, Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers, podcast personality Big Wos and Van Lathan will be present for all three broadcasts, with San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay taking part in the festivities during both Game 1 and Game 2.

T.J. Adeshola, Head of US Sports League Partnerships at Twitter, emphasized that “UNINTERRUPTED will deliver authentic storytelling directly from influencers” in an effort to drive the conversation. In addition, Devin Johnson, UNINTERRUPTED President and COO, foresees “an irreverent perspective on the game, through the lens of those that play and create the culture around basketball.”

In recent days, Twitter has aimed to attract viewership in the sporting arena, with pre-game content in partnership with ESPN (featuring Ryen Russillo and Dave Jacoby) in addition to other broadcasts. Still, this new venture, centering on recognizable athletes, could inspire a new audience to make the plunge away from the typical studio broadcast on linear television and into a new space.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Austin Rivers#Twitter
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsAustin RiversEric BledsoeRudy GayTwitteruninterrupted

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

05.31.18 13 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP