The New York Knicks hold a 2-0 lead on the Indiana Pacers in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series. While New York picked up both of their wins in Madison Square Garden, the Pacers have apparently felt like the officiating has been a bit one-sided, as the team filed a complaint with the league over 79 calls and non-calls that they believed put them at a disadvantage.

The complaint did not come as a surprise, as Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said the team was going to do it. Carlisle was visibly frustrated with the officials during Game 2 and let them hear it, to the point that he got ejected. And thanks to a public criticism of the referees — including that small market teams don’t get a fair shot against big market teams — Carlisle is now out $35,000.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/2vMpk29zX6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2024

“I can promise you that we’re going to submit these tonight,” Carlisle said, per ESPN. “New York can get ready. They’ll see ’em too. I’m always talking to our guys about not making it about the officials, but we deserve a fair shot.

“Small-market teams deserve an equal shot,” Carlisle went on to say. “They deserve a fair shot no matter where they’re playing.”

The series will head to Indiana on Friday night for Games 3 and 4, where Carlisle and the Pacers will hope to get a more friendly whistle in front of their home crowd.