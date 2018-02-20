Getty Image

The Marvel universe’s newest superhero franchise, Black Panther, shattered box office records when it premiered nationwide last weekend. It is the latest affirmation of the enormous popularity and ubiquitous cultural cache of big budget superhero flicks.

What makes this particular film so noteworthy, however, is that in an overwhelmingly white genre, Black Panther challenges the status quo by focusing its lens on a black superhero in the title role, as well as a supporting ensemble cast consisting mostly of black characters.

Recognizing an opportunity to inspire young people of color around the country, professional athletes organized free screenings for kids over the weekend, and there’s even more to come.