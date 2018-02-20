NBA And NFL Players Are Organizing Free ‘Black Panther’ Screenings For Children

#Black Panther #NBA
02.20.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

The Marvel universe’s newest superhero franchise, Black Panther, shattered box office records when it premiered nationwide last weekend. It is the latest affirmation of the enormous popularity and ubiquitous cultural cache of big budget superhero flicks.

What makes this particular film so noteworthy, however, is that in an overwhelmingly white genre, Black Panther challenges the status quo by focusing its lens on a black superhero in the title role, as well as a supporting ensemble cast consisting mostly of black characters.

Recognizing an opportunity to inspire young people of color around the country, professional athletes organized free screenings for kids over the weekend, and there’s even more to come.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#NBA
TAGSBlack PantherHarrison BarnesNBA

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP