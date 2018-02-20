The Marvel universe’s newest superhero franchise, Black Panther, shattered box office records when it premiered nationwide last weekend. It is the latest affirmation of the enormous popularity and ubiquitous cultural cache of big budget superhero flicks.
What makes this particular film so noteworthy, however, is that in an overwhelmingly white genre, Black Panther challenges the status quo by focusing its lens on a black superhero in the title role, as well as a supporting ensemble cast consisting mostly of black characters.
Recognizing an opportunity to inspire young people of color around the country, professional athletes organized free screenings for kids over the weekend, and there’s even more to come.
LOL What’s the point of it? Negro Africa (Wakanda) is one of the few habitable places on this Earth where the native people failed to build ANY kind of civilization. Even to this day, decades after the last colonial powers left – and 100’s of millions in White foreign aid later – has this resource rich continent failed to produce anything of note to contribute to the advancement of human civilization. There are still remote tribes there who still exist as they did 20,000 years ago. They haven’t evolved technologically at all. No invention. No innovation. Just hunt/gather/breed/repeat. Facts are not racist. They are simply facts. Not present in any Negro African country: Any written language>>A calendar >>> A structure of more than one storey>> The wheel>>Any domesticated beast of burden…until the White Man arrived.
The Most Technologically Advanced Cities Ever in Africa were built by Whites in South Africa, not by Negros anywhere, ever. Then Leftists handed South Africa over to Negros, who promptly destroyed it and turned the Greatest Civilization Ever Seen In Africa into just another Afrikan 3rd World Disaster.
Even if actual “vibranium” was in Afrika, Negros would have no idea what is was or what to do with it, unless Whites showed them. Or to be more efficient and productive, they simply subdued Negros (quite easily of course LOL) and took it for themselves! Afrika had neither the intellect or culture to build anything out of its resources. Everything modern in Africa is thanks to White colonialism. Everything backward is Afrikan. “Wakanda” is just a pathetic comic book fantasy #LOL