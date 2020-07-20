The Full Rosters For Every NBA Team In The Orlando Bubble

The NBA will resume play this week in the form of scrimmages in the Disney bubble, with actual games that count beginning July 30. On Monday, teams had to submit final rosters for the bubble, noting players that will be eligible to play, although not everyone on the rosters is guaranteed to play in the restart.

There are a number of players on these rosters that are still awaiting arrival in Orlando after testing positive for COVID-19, but hope to join their teams eventually once cleared and, as such, are included. That’s important to note as these may not be the exact rosters teams have available for the first games, but offers an official look at who will be eligible to play provided health and clearance to get into the bubble.

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Carsen Edwards

Tacko Fall

Javonte Green

Gordon Hayward

Enes Kanter

Romeo Langford

Semi Ojeleye

Vincent Poirier

Marcus Smart

Jayson Tatum

Daniel Theis

Kemba Walker

Brad Wanamaker

Tremont Waters

Robert Williams III

Grant Williams

Brooklyn Nets

Jarrett Allen

Justin Anderson

Chris Chiozza

Jamal Crawford

Donta Hall

Joe Harris

Tyler Johnson

Rodions Kurucs

Caris LeVert

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Jeremiah Martin

Dzanan Musa

Garrett Temple

Lance Thomas

Dallas Mavericks

J.J. Barea

Trey Burke

Antonius Cleveland

Seth Curry

Luka Doncic

Dorian Finney-Smith

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Justin Jackson

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Maxi Kleber

Courtney Lee

Boban Marjanovic

Kristaps Porzingis

Dwight Powell

Josh Reaves

Delon Wright

Denver Nuggets

Will Barton

Keita Bates-Diop

Bol Bol

Vlatko Cancar

Tyler Cook

Torrey Craig

Troy Daniels

PJ Dozier

Jerami Grant

Gary Harris

Nikola Jokic

Paul Millsap

Monte Morris

Jamal Murray

Mason Plumlee

Michael Porter Jr.

Noah Vonleh

Houston Rockets

Bruno Caboclo

DeMarre Carroll

Tyson Chandler

Chris Clemons

Robert Covington

Michel Frazier

Eric Gordon

Jeff Green

James Haren

Danuel House Jr.

Luc Mbah a Moute

Ben McLemore

Austin Rivers

P.J. Tucker

Russell Westbrook

Indiana Pacers

Goga Bitadze

Brian Bowen II

Malcolm Brogdon

Aaron Holiday

Justin Holiday

Alize Johnson

Jeremy Lamb

TJ Leaf

T.J. McConnell

Doug McDermott

Naz Mitrou-Long

Victor Oladipo

Domantas Sabonis

JaKarr Sampson

Edmond Sumner

Myles Turner

T.J. Warren

LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley

Amir Coffey

Paul George

JaMychal Gren

Montrezl Harrell

Reggie Jackson

Kawhi Leonard

Terance Mann

Rodney McGruder

Marcus Morris Sr.

Joakim Noah

Patrick Patterson

Landry Shamet

Lou Williams

Ivica Zubac

LA Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Devontae Cacok

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Alex Caruso

Quinn Cook

Anthony Davis

Jared Dudley

Danny Green

Talen Horton-Tucker

Dwight Howard

LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma

JaVale McGee

Markieff Morris

Rajon Rondo

JR Smith

Dion Waiters

Memphis Grizzlies

Grayson Allen

Kyle Anderson

Dillon Brooks

Brandon Clarke

Gorgui Dieng

Marko Guduric

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Josh Jackson

Tyus Jones

John Konchar

De’Anthony Melton

Ja Morant

Jontay Porter

Anthony Tolliver

Jonas Valanciunas

Yuta Watanabe

Justise Winslow

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo

Kyle Alexander

Jimmy Butler

Jae Crowder

Goran Dragic

Udonis Haslem

Tyler Herro

Solomon Hill

Andre Iguodala

Derrick Jones Jr.

Meyers Leonard

Kendrick Nunn

KZ Okpala

Kelly Olynyk

Duncan Robinson

Chris Silva

Gabe Vincent

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Eric Bledso

Sterling Brown

Pat Connaughton

Donte DiVincenzo

George Hill

Ersan Ilyasova

Kyle Korver

Brook Lopez

Robin Lopez

Frank Mason

Wesley Matthews

Khris Middleton

Marvin Williams

D.J. Wilson

New Orleans Pelicans

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Lonzo Ball

Zylan Cheatham

Derrick Favors

Josh Hart

Jaxson Hayes

Jrue Holiday

Brandon Ingram

Frank Jackson

Nicolo Melli

E’Twaun Moore

Jahlil Okafor

JJ Redick

Sindarius Thornwell

Kenrich Williams

Zion Williamson

Oklahoma City Thunder

Steven Adams

Darius Bazley

Deonte Burton

Hamidou Diallo

Luguentz Dort

Terrance Ferguson

Danilo Gallinari

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Devon Hall

Kevin Hervey

Mike Muscala

Abdel Nader

Nerlens Noel

Chris Paul

Andre Roberson

Dennis Schroder

Orlando Magic

D.J. Augustin

Mo Bamba

Khem Birch

Michael Carter-Williams

Gary Clark

James Ennis III

Evan Fournier

Melvin Frazier Jr.

Markelle Fultz

Aaron Gordon

Jonathan Isaac

Wes Iwundu

BJ Johnson

Vic Law

Terrence Ross

Nikola Vucevic

Philadelphia 76ers

Alec Burks

Joel Embiid

Tobias Harris

Al Horford

Furkan Korkmaz

Shake Milton

Raul Neto

Kyle O’Quinn

Norvel Pelle

Josh Richardson

Glenn Robinson III

Mike Scott

Marial Shayok

Ben Simmons

Matisse Thybulle

Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton

Aron Baynes

Devin Booker

Mikal Bridges

Jevon Carter

Cheick Diallo

Ty Jerome

Cam Johnson

Frank Kaminsky

Jalen Lecque

Elie Okobo

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Cam Payne

Ricky Rubio

Dario Saric

Portland Trail Blazers

Jaylen Adams

Carmelo Anthony

Zach Collins

Wenyen Gabriel

Mario Hezonja

Jaylen Hoard

Damian Lillard

Nassir Little

CJ McColum

Jusuf Nurkic

Anfernee Simons

Gary Trent Jr.

Hassan Whiteside

Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley III

Harrison Barnes

Kent Bazemore

Nemanja Bjelica

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Corey Brewer

Yogi Ferrell

De’Aaron Fox

Harry Giles III

Kyle Guy

Budy Hield

Richaun Holmes

Justin James

DaQuan Jeffries

Cory Joseph

Alex Len

Jabari Parker

San Antonio Spurs

Marco Belinelli

DeMar DeRozan

Drew Eubanks

Bryn Forbes

Rudy Gay

Keldon Johnson

Trey Lyles

Chimezie Metu

Patty Mills

Dejounte Murray

Jakob Poeltl

Luka Samanic

Lonnie Walker IV

Quinndary Weatherspoon

Derrick White

Tyler Zeller

Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby

Chris Boucher

Oshae Brissett

Terence Davis

Marc Gasol

Dewan Hernandez

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Serge Ibaka

Stanley Johnson

Kyle Lowry

Patrick McCaw

Malcolm Miller

Norman Powell

Pascal Siakam

Matt Thomas

Fred VanVleet

Paul Watson