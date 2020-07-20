The Full Rosters For Every NBA Team In The Orlando Bubble

The NBA will resume play this week in the form of scrimmages in the Disney bubble, with actual games that count beginning July 30. On Monday, teams had to submit final rosters for the bubble, noting players that will be eligible to play, although not everyone on the rosters is guaranteed to play in the restart.
There are a number of players on these rosters that are still awaiting arrival in Orlando after testing positive for COVID-19, but hope to join their teams eventually once cleared and, as such, are included. That’s important to note as these may not be the exact rosters teams have available for the first games, but offers an official look at who will be eligible to play provided health and clearance to get into the bubble.
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown
Carsen Edwards
Tacko Fall
Javonte Green
Gordon Hayward
Enes Kanter
Romeo Langford
Semi Ojeleye
Vincent Poirier
Marcus Smart
Jayson Tatum
Daniel Theis
Kemba Walker
Brad Wanamaker
Tremont Waters
Robert Williams III
Grant Williams
Brooklyn Nets
Jarrett Allen
Justin Anderson
Chris Chiozza
Jamal Crawford
Donta Hall
Joe Harris
Tyler Johnson
Rodions Kurucs
Caris LeVert
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Jeremiah Martin
Dzanan Musa
Garrett Temple
Lance Thomas
Dallas Mavericks
J.J. Barea
Trey Burke
Antonius Cleveland
Seth Curry
Luka Doncic
Dorian Finney-Smith
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Justin Jackson
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Maxi Kleber
Courtney Lee
Boban Marjanovic
Kristaps Porzingis
Dwight Powell
Josh Reaves
Delon Wright
Denver Nuggets
Will Barton
Keita Bates-Diop
Bol Bol
Vlatko Cancar
Tyler Cook
Torrey Craig
Troy Daniels
PJ Dozier
Jerami Grant
Gary Harris
Nikola Jokic
Paul Millsap
Monte Morris
Jamal Murray
Mason Plumlee
Michael Porter Jr.
Noah Vonleh
Houston Rockets
Bruno Caboclo
DeMarre Carroll
Tyson Chandler
Chris Clemons
Robert Covington
Michel Frazier
Eric Gordon
Jeff Green
James Haren
Danuel House Jr.
Luc Mbah a Moute
Ben McLemore
Austin Rivers
P.J. Tucker
Russell Westbrook
Indiana Pacers
Goga Bitadze
Brian Bowen II
Malcolm Brogdon
Aaron Holiday
Justin Holiday
Alize Johnson
Jeremy Lamb
TJ Leaf
T.J. McConnell
Doug McDermott
Naz Mitrou-Long
Victor Oladipo
Domantas Sabonis
JaKarr Sampson
Edmond Sumner
Myles Turner
T.J. Warren
LA Clippers
Patrick Beverley
Amir Coffey
Paul George
JaMychal Gren
Montrezl Harrell
Reggie Jackson
Kawhi Leonard
Terance Mann
Rodney McGruder
Marcus Morris Sr.
Joakim Noah
Patrick Patterson
Landry Shamet
Lou Williams
Ivica Zubac
LA Lakers
Kostas Antetokounmpo
Devontae Cacok
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Alex Caruso
Quinn Cook
Anthony Davis
Jared Dudley
Danny Green
Talen Horton-Tucker
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Kyle Kuzma
JaVale McGee
Markieff Morris
Rajon Rondo
JR Smith
Dion Waiters
Memphis Grizzlies
Grayson Allen
Kyle Anderson
Dillon Brooks
Brandon Clarke
Gorgui Dieng
Marko Guduric
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Josh Jackson
Tyus Jones
John Konchar
De’Anthony Melton
Ja Morant
Jontay Porter
Anthony Tolliver
Jonas Valanciunas
Yuta Watanabe
Justise Winslow
Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo
Kyle Alexander
Jimmy Butler
Jae Crowder
Goran Dragic
Udonis Haslem
Tyler Herro
Solomon Hill
Andre Iguodala
Derrick Jones Jr.
Meyers Leonard
Kendrick Nunn
KZ Okpala
Kelly Olynyk
Duncan Robinson
Chris Silva
Gabe Vincent
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Eric Bledso
Sterling Brown
Pat Connaughton
Donte DiVincenzo
George Hill
Ersan Ilyasova
Kyle Korver
Brook Lopez
Robin Lopez
Frank Mason
Wesley Matthews
Khris Middleton
Marvin Williams
D.J. Wilson
New Orleans Pelicans
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Lonzo Ball
Zylan Cheatham
Derrick Favors
Josh Hart
Jaxson Hayes
Jrue Holiday
Brandon Ingram
Frank Jackson
Nicolo Melli
E’Twaun Moore
Jahlil Okafor
JJ Redick
Sindarius Thornwell
Kenrich Williams
Zion Williamson
Oklahoma City Thunder
Steven Adams
Darius Bazley
Deonte Burton
Hamidou Diallo
Luguentz Dort
Terrance Ferguson
Danilo Gallinari
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devon Hall
Kevin Hervey
Mike Muscala
Abdel Nader
Nerlens Noel
Chris Paul
Andre Roberson
Dennis Schroder
Orlando Magic
D.J. Augustin
Mo Bamba
Khem Birch
Michael Carter-Williams
Gary Clark
James Ennis III
Evan Fournier
Melvin Frazier Jr.
Markelle Fultz
Aaron Gordon
Jonathan Isaac
Wes Iwundu
BJ Johnson
Vic Law
Terrence Ross
Nikola Vucevic
Philadelphia 76ers
Alec Burks
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Al Horford
Furkan Korkmaz
Shake Milton
Raul Neto
Kyle O’Quinn
Norvel Pelle
Josh Richardson
Glenn Robinson III
Mike Scott
Marial Shayok
Ben Simmons
Matisse Thybulle
Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton
Aron Baynes
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Jevon Carter
Cheick Diallo
Ty Jerome
Cam Johnson
Frank Kaminsky
Jalen Lecque
Elie Okobo
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Cam Payne
Ricky Rubio
Dario Saric
Portland Trail Blazers
Jaylen Adams
Carmelo Anthony
Zach Collins
Wenyen Gabriel
Mario Hezonja
Jaylen Hoard
Damian Lillard
Nassir Little
CJ McColum
Jusuf Nurkic
Anfernee Simons
Gary Trent Jr.
Hassan Whiteside
Sacramento Kings
Marvin Bagley III
Harrison Barnes
Kent Bazemore
Nemanja Bjelica
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Corey Brewer
Yogi Ferrell
De’Aaron Fox
Harry Giles III
Kyle Guy
Budy Hield
Richaun Holmes
Justin James
DaQuan Jeffries
Cory Joseph
Alex Len
Jabari Parker
San Antonio Spurs
Marco Belinelli
DeMar DeRozan
Drew Eubanks
Bryn Forbes
Rudy Gay
Keldon Johnson
Trey Lyles
Chimezie Metu
Patty Mills
Dejounte Murray
Jakob Poeltl
Luka Samanic
Lonnie Walker IV
Quinndary Weatherspoon
Derrick White
Tyler Zeller
Toronto Raptors
OG Anunoby
Chris Boucher
Oshae Brissett
Terence Davis
Marc Gasol
Dewan Hernandez
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Serge Ibaka
Stanley Johnson
Kyle Lowry
Patrick McCaw
Malcolm Miller
Norman Powell
Pascal Siakam
Matt Thomas
Fred VanVleet
Paul Watson
Utah Jazz
Tony Bradley
Jarrell Brantley
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley
Ed Davis
Rudy Gobert
Joe Ingles
Donovan Mitchell
Juwan Morgan
Emmanuel Mudiay
Georges Niang
Royce O’Neale
Miye Oni
Rayjon Tucker
Nigel Williams-Goss
Justin Wright-Foreman
Washington Wizards
Isaac Bonga
Troy Brown Jr.
Thomas Bryant
Jerian Grant
Rui Hachimura
Ian Mahinmi
Garrison Mathews
Shabazz Napier
Anzejs Pasecniks
Jerome Robinson
Admiral Schofield
Ish Smith
Jarrod Uthoff
Mo Wagner
Johnathan Willams