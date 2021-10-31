lebron-costume-1.jpg
The Best Halloween Costumes From Around The NBA

Halloween is a holiday where those who are into are often really into it. It’s not for everyone, but those who love scary movies, dressing up, or seasonal candies get fired up as the end of October rolls around. There are plenty of NBA players who fall into that category of those who are all about Halloween, and with October 31 landing on a Sunday this year, it meant a weekend of costumes, team parties, and players putting on some elaborate costumes to celebrate.

The Lakers, as a team, went the most all out as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis all spared no expense with their costumes and makeup this year going as various scary movie villains.

Unsurprisingly, Robin Lopez and his significant other also spared no expense as Batman and The Penguin.

Damian Lillard had his whole family dressed up as the Flintstones.

Pascal Siakam got his Superbad on, dressingup as McLovin.

DeMar DeRozan rolled up for a travel day in a Furby head.

Tyrese Haliburton dressed as the Grinch, complete with his own Max.

The Pelicans came to their game on Saturday as the Average Joe’s from Dodgeball.

Dewayne Dedmon was a mechanic with an Elmo by his side.

