What The NBA’s Partnership With MGM Resorts Means For Sports Bettors

NBA TV

The NBA announced a new partnership with MGM Resorts on Tuesday that makes MGM the official sports gaming partner of the league. The league and the casino/hotel giant are not new to each other, as MGM owns the Las Vegas Aces — who play home games at MGM Grand in Vegas — and has been the title sponsor for Summer League the past two years.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the “multi-year” partnership touted by the league on Tuesday is a three-year deal worth more than $25 million.