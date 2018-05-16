NBA Mock Draft 2018: The Dust Settles After The Lottery

Getty Image

On Tuesday evening, the first 14 picks of the 2018 NBA Draft become officially set and, with whole basketball world watching, the Phoenix Suns emerged victorious with a prize of the No. 1 overall selection.

If nothing else, teams waiting for the ping-pong balls to tell their story now understand their fate and, by extension, can zero in on semi-realistic scenarios in the coming days. Not every team should have visions of Arizona’s Deandre Ayton or Duke’s Marvin Bagley III in the frontcourt, especially if that team is picking outside the top five picks.

With that in mind, it is time to unveil the first of several 2018 NBA Mock Drafts in advance of June 21. As of Tuesday evening, the Suns are officially on the clock.