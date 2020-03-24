2020 NBA Mock Draft: NCAA Tournament Cancellation Edition

Along with the rest of the country and the globe, the NBA season is on hold, with a great deal of uncertainty as to when thing will begin again. To that end, the 2020 NBA Draft is also in limbo.

On one hand, it would be possible for the draft to continue on schedule, simply because the literal act of drafting players could be executed without impacting the widely implemented social distancing practices that are in place. On the other, NBA teams are accustomed to being able to hold private workouts, interviews and even combine-level testing with draft hopefuls and, well, none of that can realistically happen at the moment. On top of that, the draft order is set by teams finishing record and, with the season on hiatus, how they would determine draft order would require some very interesting choices unless they were to cancel the remainder.

With that out of the way, we don’t know when the 2020 NBA Draft will happen but, if nothing else, it is probably safe to assume that it will happen… eventually. The loss of the 2020 NCAA Tournament is official, leaving scouts with a gaping hole in draft evaluation but, with very little else happening, it also provides the opportunity for deep-dive study into the players that could be available.

This mock draft factors in a number of things, including the overall uncertainty, while also attempting to convey some of the realistic ranges for prospects at this time, even at the expense of my own big board. For reference, the draft order in play is the reverse standings as of when the season was shut down, though the league will presumably implement the same lottery process as usual, whenever that may happen.

Let’s take a look at the first round.

1. Golden State Warriors – Anthony Edwards (G, Georgia)

The race for No. 1 should be wide open at this point but, in taking stock around the league, Edwards sits atop the most draft boards and he is now officially in the mix after declaring for the draft. For some teams, he would be a fairly clear choice with this pick. That doesn’t necessarily apply to a team in Golden State that has a Hall of Fame backcourt, but with Klay Thompson’s versatility and the premium placed on wings, the Warriors take the plunge with Edwards. Regardless, there isn’t a generational talent in this class, and that should be kept in mind.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers – Deni Avdija (F, Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Avdija wouldn’t be No. 2 in a big board setting but he’d make a lot of sense for Cleveland. There is at least some uneasiness with his shooting, but Avdija feels the game at a high level, he has good size and should be able to defend competently at both forward spots. Cleveland might consider one of the bigs with this pick if they feel Andre Drummond might walk, but LaMelo Ball would be tough to take given what the Cavs did in the draft the last two years.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves – LaMelo Ball (Illawarra Hawks)

The presence of D’Angelo Russell might make this a bit tricky, but Ball is the best player available here. In addition, Ball’s size opens a lot of doors and Russell has played next to other lead guard options in the past. There are questions about Ball’s jump shot and defensive aptitude, but he is obscenely talented as a passer and creator. It would be hard for Minnesota to pass.

4. Atlanta Hawks – Killian Hayes (Ulm)

Hayes is a favorite of the internet and NBA teams are seemingly catching up… to some degree. The Hawks would probably love to land someone like Edwards to pair with Trae Young, but Hayes checks a lot of boxes. It could be argued that Hayes’ ideal position is point guard, but Atlanta needs another capable creator and he has big-time feel to go with size and projectable shooting.

5. Detroit Pistons – James Wiseman (C, Memphis)

Detroit should probably be shooting for a creator in this draft but, with questions about the players still available, Wiseman would also make some sense for the Pistons. Granted, Detroit could bring back Christian Wood, who had an impressive run in recent weeks. Wiseman is still player that will have some big fans in the NBA and the 7-footer has significant upside.

6. New York Knicks – Cole Anthony (G, North Carolina)

The Knicks are probably heading for “best player available” here but, well, it’s the Knicks. They are pretty susceptible to falling in love with the theoretical upside of a lead creator like Anthony. Make no mistake, he wasn’t especially good at North Carolina, headlined by an extremely pedestrian 50.1 percent true shooting, but if you squint, Anthony could be a high-end scorer at the point of attack. The Knicks are in the market for that.

7. Chicago Bulls – Isaac Okoro (G/F, Auburn)

Candidly, I’ve been a big fan of Okoro for a long time. With that said, it was easier to tout him when he was projected as a late first-round pick than it is with the consensus shooting him into the mid-lottery. The big question with Okoro is a jump shot that is flat-out concerning. It is key to note that the sample size in college was (very) small, but his perimeter shooting numbers were ghastly. If he’s a complete non-threat, it becomes tough but, on the bright side, he does a lot of things well, including a big-time defensive projection and the ability to feel the game as a passer on offense.

8. Charlotte Hornets – Onyeka Okongwu (C, USC)

Okongwu was arguably the best freshman in the country when it comes to college basketball. He’s very good. With that said, he isn’t a prototypical top-10 pick given his lack of size (6’9) at the center position, and it wouldn’t be stunning if he slipped a bit as a result. Okongwu still projects as a high-end defender and his college stats provide an intriguing baseline for offensive efficiency.

9. Washington Wizards – Obi Toppin (F/C, Dayton)

Toppin should probably be the National Player of the Year in college. That’s how good he was at Dayton this season. Offensively, there are very few concerns for a guy with high-end burst and a documented track record of efficiency that is off the charts. However, Toppin will have skeptics because he’s kind of a tweener, especially on defense, and he is already 22 years old. The Wizards do have Rui Hachimura already but, at some point, you just take the best player available. That applies here.

10. Phoenix Suns – Tyrese Maxey (G, Kentucky)

The Suns are seemingly a snug fit for Maxey, even after a college season that featured highs and lows. If you believe he’ll shoot, the offensive game should come together because he’s quite crafty and effective. Defensively, he can be pesky in a way that would complement Devin Booker and, in Phoenix, his profile as a “combo guard” isn’t the worst thing with Booker there to engineer a lot of the offense.

11. San Antonio Spurs – Tyrese Haliburton (G, Iowa State)

I know, I know. The Spurs don’t need another guard. In fact, all of their best prospects are guards. I get it. Haliburton is also a profoundly odd player in almost every respect. With that out of the way, his numbers translate exceptionally well, and the Spurs can plug him in alongside players that might cover up for his limited defense if that end of the floor doesn’t work out. Eventually, San Antonio probably has to make some backcourt decisions and this wouldn’t make it easier… but I like it.

12. Sacramento Kings – Devin Vassell (G/F, Florida State)

The Kings do have wing options, especially if they re-sign Bogdan Bogdanovic, but you can’t have too many 3-and-D options. That is what Vassell is, and he (rightfully) skyrocketed on many boards during the season. In, he has a pedigree as a strong three-point shooter and he projects as a plus defender on the wing. The Kings would be a soft landing spot for him as well, if only because Vassell wouldn’t necessarily be asked to do too much on a team with De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and others.

13. New Orleans Pelicans – R.J. Hampton (G, New Zealand Breakers)

It’s a bit tough to project Hampton’s best landing spot. NBA teams seem to like him and he has big-time pedigree from the high school ranks. On the other end, he wasn’t very good offensively in the NBL and he has a combo guard projection. New Orleans would be a good place for him, though, with players around him to complement his strengths and mitigate his weaknesses.

14. Portland Trail Blazers – Isaiah Stewart (C, Washington)

Stewart is a bit divisive. Unlike his teammate in Jaden McDaniels, Stewart was actually good at the college level, with high-end production and efficiency. However, he is a 6’9 center that might be limited to teams that prefer drop coverage defensively. Portland does fit that bill and, with the close proximity to where he played his college basketball, it seems safe to assume that the Blazers are well-acquainted with Stewart.

15. Orlando Magic – Kira Lewis (G, Alabama)

Markelle Fultz is seemingly projected as Orlando’s starting point guard, but it wouldn’t hurt to bring in another option. Fultz also has the size and athleticism to function next to another lead guard, and Lewis had an impressive season. Scouts will be scared away by his tiny frame, but Lewis is a (very) young sophomore with high-end equity as a lead creator.

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn) – Saddiq Bey (F, Villanova)