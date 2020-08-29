Getty Image
The NBA World Mourned The Death Of Chadwick Boseman

It’s been a tough week around the NBA. Players were left reeling after the news of another unarmed Black man shot by police officers, such that it prompted a historic and unprecedented walkout that has resulted in NBA owners agreeing to use their considerable power, money, and influence to affect social change.

But after the emotional rollercoaster of the past few days, there was no rest for the weary, as news of Chadwick Boseman’s death from colon cancer rocked the league once again. Boseman was 43 and had been undergoing treatment since 2016, while somehow starring in several major films during that time, including his iconic role as T’Challa in Black Panther, among many others.

Boseman was friends with several stars around the league and was often a fixture at NBA games, perhaps most memorably the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest, during which he loaned his Black Panther mask to Victor Oladipo for one of his dunks — he also judged the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest.

Boseman’s death has hit the league hard, and there was an immediate outpouring of grief on social media to pay respects to one of the talented and accomplished young actors of his generation.

