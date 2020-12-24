The Best Of NBA Opening Night: Wild Finishes And Sensational Scoring

While Tuesday night was the first night of the NBA season for the Warriors, Nets, Clippers, and Lakers, Wednesday brought the first game of the year for most of the league, as for the first time in months it became nearly impossible to keep track of everything happening at once in the Association.

In case you were dialed in on your favorite squad or player for opening night, we wanted to help out and provide a look at some of the best of what took place on Wednesday night from around the league, which saw some impressive scoring performances, a few surprising results, and just generally a fun night filled with hoops.

The Hawks Offense Looks Unstoppable (And The Bulls Have A Lot Of Work To Do)

We’ll try to focus on the positives from the Atlanta-Chicago game, which would mean keeping this to being about the Hawks. Atlanta won 124-104 in the opener on the road against the Bulls, but led by as many as 40 as they completely dominated Chicago from the opening tip. As expected, offense carried the day for the Hawks who scored 83 points in the first half, before letting their best players enjoy a rest for the second half.

Trae Young was the star for Atlanta’s offense, pouring in 37 points on insane efficiency, as he was 10-of-12 from the field, 5-of-6 from three, and 12-of-14 from the free throw line — pitching in seven assists and six rebounds for good measure.

Helping Young was the new depth of the Hawks, who had no one else score more than 15 points but had seven players in double figures. Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic each had 15, John Collins had 14, Danilo Gallinari had 13, and De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter each chipped in 11, as just about everybody got to eat for Atlanta, while also not having to extend any of those seven players over 27 minutes on the evening.

The Bulls looked like a disaster, as Billy Donovan has his work cut out for him in trying to piece together rotations and a new offensive and defensive system. Still, the expectation was that the Hawks would be a terrific offense, led by their third-year star who was finally being surrounded by some stellar veteran offensive weapons (and the hopeful growth of their young supporting cast). Opening night was a terrific start for the Hawks on their quest for the postseason, as they already appear to be very comfortable playing together.

Career Nights For Ja Morant And Terry Rozier

Ja Morant has only been in the NBA for a season, but what a season it was, as he nearly led Memphis to the playoffs and picked up Rookie of the Year honors in his first season. Year 2 can be a tricky one, as the league begins to gameplan more for you through having more film to look at, but Morant showed no signs of of a possible sophomore slump as he erupted for a career-high 44 points to go along with nine assists on 18-of-27 shooting in the opener against the Spurs, although the Grizzlies would drop the game 131-119.

First 40 burger of his career. Strap in for year 2⃣@JaMorant | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Hh7w7VKlbt — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 24, 2020

Ja wasn’t alone in having a career night in a loss, as Terry Rozier put up a new high mark with 42 points in the Hornets 121-114 loss to the Cavaliers. Rozier did much of his work from beyond the arc, hitting 10 three-pointers, but also showed some crafty finishing at the rim. For anyone wondering how he would respond to the Hornets drafting LaMelo Ball as their lead guard of the future, he seems to have taken it as motivation to ball out and remind everyone why he belongs where he is in the starting lineup.

It’s worth noting the terrific outings on the other side of those career nights that handed both Morant and Rozier losses. The Spurs and Cavs, like the Hawks, each saw seven players reach double figures. San Antonio was paced by DeMar DeRozan’s 28 (with nine assists and nine boards), while the Cavs got 27 points from Collin Sexton as he started his third season with an impressive showing.

The Bank Is Open, But The Iron’s Unkind In Boston

The end of the game in Boston was sensational as the league’s showcase game of the night between the Celtics and Bucks lived up to the billing. All the stars in the game showed out, with 63 combined points from the Celtics young star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, while the Bucks’ Big 3 all had huge performances, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 35 points. However, it was two bounces at the end of the game that decided this one in the Celtics favor.