NBA Players Can’t Believe The Warriors Are Adding DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins is the latest member of the Golden State Warriors. In a move that shocked the NBA world, the two-time champions added one of the bigger free agent targets on the market on Monday night.

News of the move rippled quickly through NBA twitter, with the usual suspects tweeting the signing, then adding the details of the deal. Once it was clear that the deal was real, people kind of freaked out. The mixture was of surprise, frustration and maybe a bit of resigned acceptance that the Warriors somehow got even better in free agency.

One of the first NBA players to react was Jared Dudley, who retweeted an Adrian Wojnarowski tweet breaking the news with disbelief.