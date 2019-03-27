Getty Image

The WNBA is months away from one of the defining moments of the league’s young history, when the players will opt out of their existing Collective Bargaining Agreement following the upcoming 2019 season.

The WNBA Players Association, led by former league MVP from the Los Angeles Sparks Nneka Ogwumike, wants a more equitable distribution of the league’s revenue to go towards the players. That would include a living wage for players in the domestic league so they don’t have to spend their offseasons playing internationally and improved travel conditions. The Las Vegas Aces famously had to forfeit a game last season after arriving to Washington a few hours before the contest was supposed to start.

The Players Association also is asking for better marketing of the league and a more spaced-out schedule, which is of special concern to players who not only play in other leagues, but also have summer commitments to national teams. The WNBA also still doesn’t have a president, after Lisa Borders stepped down last October, and is currently overseen by NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum.