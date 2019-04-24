Getty Image

Damian Lillard is capable of doing some amazing stuff, but even by the lofty standard he has set, what he did on Tuesday night was absolutely bonkers. Lillard had the game of his life in Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, capping off a 50-point outburst with a long distance bomb to punch the Portland Trail Blazers’ ticket to the second round.

You have probably seen it already, but because you cannot watch something this cool enough, here it is again.

Lillard launching a triple from 37 feet out and burying it in the eye of, potentially, the league’s Defensive Player of the Year is some storybook stuff. The Trail Blazers’ official Twitter account summed it up best.