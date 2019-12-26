How NBA Players And Teams Gave Back For The Holidays

This season the Celtics, Raptors, Bucks, 76ers, Rockets, Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Pelicans, and Nuggets were the 10 teams chosen to play on the Christmas Day spotlight.
The opportunity to play on Christmas, when the NBA commands the most attention, is a big deal — and one Dwyane Wade wants to see turned into an All-Star like selection process to reward the teams off to the best start to the season. Beyond the chance to be in the national spotlight, the teams and players participating in the Christmas Day games (along with many others around the league) take the time to give back to their local communities during the holiday season, much like their community work around Thanksgiving. Here are just some of the many things these players and teams did — which you can see more of on the NBA Cares Twitter page.
The Celtics spent some time earlier this month at Boston Children’s Hospital, bringing gifts and visiting with the children.
We had such a special afternoon spreading holiday cheer with our friends from Boston Children's Hospital!
Kyle Lowry hosted 150 people from Red Door Shelter, which provides housing for families in need, for a party at a trampoline park, along with a dinner and gifts. Lowry and Fred VanVleet also took local children on a shopping spree.
The Lowry's doing their part during the holiday season.
'Tis the Season of Giving, and the Raptors Fred VanVleet & Kyle Lowry helped bring smiles to the faces of hundreds of children in Toronto!
12:00pm/et, ESPN Celtics x Raptors
Bucks players took local youth from Silver Spring Neighborhood Center on a shopping spree at Kohl’s, and Khris Middleton hosted his 12 Days of Khrismas.
Behind the scenes with Wesley Matthews as the Bucks treat local youth to a shopping spree at Kohl's:
'Tis the Season of Giving, and the Bucks Khris Middleton hosted his 12 Days of Khrismas in the Milwaukee community!
2:30pm/et, ABC Bucks x Sixers
Josh Richardson of the Sixers took 10 children from TAPS, an organization that assists families of military members that have died, on a Reebok shopping trip. The Sixers also had a gift giveaway prior to their game against the Bucks.
Holiday cheer filled Reebok HQ in Boston tonight when Josh Richardson of the Sixers greeted TAPS families and surprised the kids with a shopping spree and shoes! We are grateful to Josh for his support and to everyone at Reebok for the warm welcome given to our families.
Before today's game, the Sixers closed out the Season of Giving by surprising 40 students from Philadelphia's Bethune Elementary with holiday gifts!
Austin Rivers, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook each hosted events for local children with shopping sprees and dinner.
Austin Rivers hosted a holiday experience for children from Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The children received a t-shirt, an Adidas backpack filled with school supplies and a $200 gift card for a personal shopping spree at Target.
'Tis the Season of Giving, and the Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook hosted a holiday party filled with games & gifts for kids in the Houston area!
5:00pm/et, ABC Houston Rockets x Warriors
We love the holiday season!
Stephen and Ayesha Curry gave East Oakland Boxing Association new equipment and gifts for their after school program, in partnership with Ellen Degeneres. The Warriors also provided gifts and visited with kids from the Oakland Public Education Fund and the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco.
Thank you Ellen DeGeneres for helping us change lives!!! Solomon, keep doing the great work!
Warriors players present gifts to youth from Oakland Education Fund + Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays
Thank you Beats by Dre for the gifts.
Kyle Kuzma helped pack meals for senior citizens with Meals on Wheels ahead of the holidays, Anthony Davis held a shopping spree for 100 kids, and the Lakers hosted a holiday party for local kids.
This Thanksgiving, Kyle Kuzma gave back by packing holiday meals for senior citizens with the Meals on Wheels program in LA. Happy Thanksgiving!
Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/4NZIkY9udl
Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis and his foundation spread holiday cheer and made dreams come true while shopping for Christmas presents with 100 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA and Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley
The team was out spreading holiday cheer at the Holiday Party for Kids
Patrick Patterson and Rodney McGruder visited the Adopt-A-Family holiday event with gifts and dinner with the kids.
"At the end of the day, it's about being part of something that's bigger than yourself."
Last week, Patrick Patterson and Rodney McGruder joined LA Clippers Foundation's annual Adopt-A-Family event for dinner, gifts and story time with families.
Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes had a Lego party for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana and Lonzo Ball visited with kids from the Bridge School for a meal and provided them with gift cards.
Jaxson Hayes came through the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana to host a LEGO party for the holidays!
Lonzo Ball visited students at the Bridge School today! Lonzo shared a meal with the students and then surprised them with a gift to encourage them to continue to push towards their goals.
For more photos from today:
Gary Harris of the Nuggets had kids from Joshua Tree, a school for children on the autism spectrum, out for a movie night and provided then tickets to future Nuggets games and sensory-friendly gifts.
"For these little kids, for them to come out and enjoy a movie for the holidays is great. I'm glad I can be a part of it."
