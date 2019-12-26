How NBA Players And Teams Gave Back For The Holidays

This season the Celtics, Raptors, Bucks, 76ers, Rockets, Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Pelicans, and Nuggets were the 10 teams chosen to play on the Christmas Day spotlight.

The opportunity to play on Christmas, when the NBA commands the most attention, is a big deal — and one Dwyane Wade wants to see turned into an All-Star like selection process to reward the teams off to the best start to the season. Beyond the chance to be in the national spotlight, the teams and players participating in the Christmas Day games (along with many others around the league) take the time to give back to their local communities during the holiday season, much like their community work around Thanksgiving. Here are just some of the many things these players and teams did — which you can see more of on the NBA Cares Twitter page.

The Celtics spent some time earlier this month at Boston Children’s Hospital, bringing gifts and visiting with the children.

We had such a special afternoon spreading holiday cheer with our friends from @BostonChildrens! ✨#NBACares | #CelticsAssist pic.twitter.com/bzvAld0EQ6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 6, 2019

Kyle Lowry hosted 150 people from Red Door Shelter, which provides housing for families in need, for a party at a trampoline park, along with a dinner and gifts. Lowry and Fred VanVleet also took local children on a shopping spree.

Bucks players took local youth from Silver Spring Neighborhood Center on a shopping spree at Kohl’s, and Khris Middleton hosted his 12 Days of Khrismas.

Behind the scenes with @WessyWes23 as the Bucks treat local youth to a shopping spree at @kohls:@gruber_law | @buckscommunity pic.twitter.com/na1b8Cv2co — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 13, 2019

Josh Richardson of the Sixers took 10 children from TAPS, an organization that assists families of military members that have died, on a Reebok shopping trip. The Sixers also had a gift giveaway prior to their game against the Bucks.

Holiday cheer filled @reebok HQ in Boston tonight when @J_Rich1 of the @sixers greeted @TAPSorg families and surprised the kids with a shopping spree and shoes! We are grateful to Josh for his support and to everyone at #Reebok for the warm welcome given to our families.🎄🏀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3lMtLouMx0 — teams4taps (@teams4taps) December 12, 2019

Austin Rivers, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook each hosted events for local children with shopping sprees and dinner.

Austin Rivers hosted a holiday experience for children from Big Brothers Big Sisters. The children received a t-shirt, an Adidas backpack filled with school supplies and a $200 gift card for a personal shopping spree at Target. pic.twitter.com/4mKmOFCVn6 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 7, 2019

Stephen and Ayesha Curry gave East Oakland Boxing Association new equipment and gifts for their after school program, in partnership with Ellen Degeneres. The Warriors also provided gifts and visited with kids from the Oakland Public Education Fund and the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco.

Thank you @TheEllenShow for helping us change lives!!! Solomon, keep doing the great work! https://t.co/OWGEXrfUf8 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 12, 2019

Kyle Kuzma helped pack meals for senior citizens with Meals on Wheels ahead of the holidays, Anthony Davis held a shopping spree for 100 kids, and the Lakers hosted a holiday party for local kids.

This Thanksgiving, @kylekuzma gave back by packing holiday meals for senior citizens with the Meals on Wheels program in LA. Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/4NZIkY9udl — Lakers Community (@LakersCommunity) November 28, 2019

Los Angeles Laker @AntDavis23 and his foundation spread holiday cheer and made dreams come true while shopping for Christmas presents with 100 members of the @BGCMLA and Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley🎄🎁 #ChallengersClubhouse #NickersonGardensClubhouse #BGCMLA pic.twitter.com/H2uJsGEbsu — Lakers Community (@LakersCommunity) December 24, 2019

The team was out spreading holiday cheer at the Holiday Party for Kids 🎄🎁 #NBACares pic.twitter.com/me9WAZQIoy — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 22, 2019

Patrick Patterson and Rodney McGruder visited the Adopt-A-Family holiday event with gifts and dinner with the kids.

“At the end of the day, it’s about being part of something that’s bigger than yourself.” Last week, @pdpatt and @rodneymcgruder joined @LACFoundation’s annual Adopt-A-Family event for dinner, gifts and story time with families.#SeasonOfGiving | #NBACares pic.twitter.com/2YmFw9lG5o — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 20, 2019

Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes had a Lego party for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana and Lonzo Ball visited with kids from the Bridge School for a meal and provided them with gift cards.

.@hayes_jaxson came through the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana to host a LEGO party for the holidays! pic.twitter.com/iTKxxlSlKz — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 2, 2019

Lonzo Ball visited students at the Bridge School today! Lonzo shared a meal with the students and then surprised them with a gift 🎁 to encourage them to continue to push towards their goals. 📸For more photos from today: https://t.co/mtTY0QOMaL pic.twitter.com/88AKC10QTD — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 16, 2019

Gary Harris of the Nuggets had kids from Joshua Tree, a school for children on the autism spectrum, out for a movie night and provided then tickets to future Nuggets games and sensory-friendly gifts.