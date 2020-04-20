NBA Players Loved ‘The Last Dance’ Premiere Like Everyone Else

ESPN premiered the first two episodes of their 10-hour, 10-part The Last Dance documentary telling the story of the 1997-98 Bulls and the backstory of how that came to be the end of a dynasty.
Like all of us basketball starved fans that were clamoring for ESPN to move the release date up, which they mercifully did from June, NBA players past and present were thrilled to have The Last Dance in their lives for two hours on Sunday night. Players joined fans on Twitter, offering their live reaction to what we were seeing and learning about Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and the Bulls.
One of the big points that gets hit home early and often in the documentary is the tension between the team and general manager Jerry Krause, which for some current players was a lesson about something they didn’t know about previously.
Wow! I didn’t know much about Jerry Krause and the backstory for this season! Forgive me I was only 5 years old in 1997!
— Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) April 20, 2020
https://twitter.com/D_West30/status/1252046855086669824
Facts. https://t.co/59IuxQDHUn
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020
From there, the documentary dove some into Michael Jordan’s backstory as a college athlete, and like just about everyone else, seeing old clips of Jordan at UNC — and seeing Mike’s mom read an adorable letter he wrote to her asking for stamps and money — was excellent.
Deloris Jordan🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 20, 2020
#TheLastDance … Mike really was different different
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020
“Why did MJ need stamps?”
-My 15-year-old son 😂
— Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) April 20, 2020
I could watch Jordan highlights ALL DAY!!!
— Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) April 20, 2020
Then we got to rookie year MJ, where he took the league by storm, prompting Dwyane Wade to be in awe of what a young Jordan was doing.
Man MJ had it! He had that “IT” He was chosen to be the GOAT
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020
As the doc shifted back to the Bulls’ trip to France, Paul Millsap was inspired by MJ’s fashion choices, while C.J. McCollum wants to see the footage that didn’t make the cut for the documentary.
I’m bringing back the Kangol hat and hoop earrings 😂
— Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) April 20, 2020
I want to see the footage they threw out and didn’t fit on this 10- part series too 👀. Wonder what would’ve happen if they would’ve kept Phil and the team together #TheLastDance
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 20, 2020
The second episode dives into Scottie Pippen’s history and getting locked into a wildly undervalued contract, which got a lot of reaction from NBA players who want to make sure folks put respect on Pippen’s name and sneaker game.
Mike from another planet lol… #TheLastDance … Pip slept on like a mf too smh
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020
Who else had Scottie’s shoes growing up???
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2020
PIP SHOE HISTORY WAS CRAZY 🔥🔥🔥
— Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) April 20, 2020
7 years for $18 million?!?! How much would Scottie Pippen get paid if he was playing today?
— Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) April 20, 2020
I’m glad Scottie is getting the respect he deserves, he was a beast #TheLastDance
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) April 20, 2020
MJ & Pippen were built for each other #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/V9KkrOFYmA
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 20, 2020
Best quote ever lol 😂 https://t.co/PHjUUJEgtt
— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) April 20, 2020
Scottie Pippen’s impact on that team is still underrated. #TheLastDance
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) April 20, 2020
The clip they showed of Charles Oakley smacking around Pippen as a rookie got a funny reaction from Donovan Mitchell.
He ain’t have to slap Scottie like that 😂😂
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2020
The story Pippen told of deciding he wasn’t going to “f*ck my summer up” by having surgery until right before the season got plenty of laughs from players like McCollum as well.
“I’m not gonna Fxck my summer up“ 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #TheLastDance
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 20, 2020
Once the credits rolled, players had the same response as most.
I could’ve watched all 10 episodes right now.
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 20, 2020
When they rolled the credits just now a tear came to my eye. #TheLastDance
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 20, 2020
Best 2hours of the quarantine…. #TheLastDance
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 20, 2020
Y’all got anymore of that #TheLastDance @espn?? pic.twitter.com/Y1ciItAvhO
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 20, 2020
….AND you just know it's gonna get better each episode. WE needed this!!! #TheLastDance
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 20, 2020
Needed that!!!
— Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) April 20, 2020
Anybody else just sitting on the couch trynna figure out how to go on with your night 😂😂😂
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2020
They should’ve gave us 5 episodes!!🤣🤦🏽♂️ #Tough
— Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) April 20, 2020
#TheLastDance man wow! Can’t wait until next Sunday.
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) April 20, 2020
If I had 3 wishes in life. I think I would have asked for #TheLastDance
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020
“Simulate week til next Sunday!” #thelastdance 🐐 🔥
— DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) April 20, 2020
#TheLastDance 🔥🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
— Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) April 20, 2020
They need to air all the episodes today!!! I dont want to wait smh. #TheLastDance
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) April 20, 2020
Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the 🐐 of basketball!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020