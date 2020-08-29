The NBA Released The New Playoff Schedule For Monday

The NBA Playoffs are set to resume on Saturday, when the three Game 5s that were initially scheduled for Wednesday will be played following the players refusing to play in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

After meetings between players — and later players and owners — on Wednesday and Thursday they agreed to return to the court, pending an agreement with ownership and the league on how they can further impact change and social justice. The end result of that was a social justice coalition, the league promising to buy ad time and put out PSAs on voting during the playoffs, and turning every team-owned arena into a voting location.

The Saturday and Sunday television schedule was finalized earlier on Friday, and later in the evening the league announced its Monday schedule, pending the outcome of Saturday’s action, with TNT handling all of Monday’s potential action.

NBA postseason schedule for Monday. pic.twitter.com/qYiOVtGOy7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2020

If the Blazers get a stunning win in Game 5, that Game 6 with the Lakers will be the nightcap on Monday, with OKC-Houston Game 6 before it. Miami-Milwaukee Game 1(or Milwaukee-Orlando Game 6), will be the early game, with its tip time dependent on if the Lakers and Blazers are playing or not.