The 2019 NBA Playoffs will begin on Saturday, as all eight first round series are set and the TV schedule has been released.

There are some intriguing matchups in the first round, headlined by a Portland-Oklahoma City series that should be highly competitive and also has plenty of animosity between the star point guard matchup of Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard. While NBA fans are thrilled to have playoff basketball back in their lives, there are many who have a few concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

During the first round of the NBA’s postseason, two major cultural phenomenons will be premiering at the same time as some games. Game of Thrones begins its eighth and final season at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 14, while Avengers: Endgame premieres on Thursday, April 25. Both of those dates run opposite NBA playoff games and for fans of both (or all three) there will possibly be decisions needed to be made.