The 2019 NBA Playoff First Round Matchups And TV Schedules Are Officially Set

04.11.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The 2019 NBA regular season has officially concluded and the final night delivered plenty of drama and excitement — and tremendous moments in Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade’s final games.

On a larger scale, the final night of the regular season finally provided clarity for the playoff matchups in both conferences, as entering the night only the Celtics and Pacers knew they would be playing each other. In the East, things were settled when the Nets beat Miami, the Pistons beat New York, and the Magic beat the Hornets, knocking Charlotte out of the race for the 8-seed.

Out West, there was far more drama late with regards to seeding as both Denver and Portland came back from double-digit fourth quarter deficits to beat the Timberwolves and Kings, respectively, knocking Houston to the 4-seed and a matchup with the Jazz. Below, you’ll find the first round matchups for each conference, along with the TV schedule for each series.

