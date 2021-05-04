The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will meet for the second time in three days on Tuesday evening, with a national TV audience taking in the festivities. Even without James Harden active and available, the matchup should be highly intriguing and, if nothing else, the Bucks and Nets are jockeying for playoff positioning as the stretch run of the regular season arrives. In fact, the Bucks-Nets doubleheader doubles as a pivot point for discussion on the top of the East, as a trio of teams have separated from the pack for quite some time. The Philadelphia 76ers join the Bucks and Nets at the top of the heap, and those three squads have almost fallen out of the consciousness in some circles, especially as the race for the No. 4 through No. 10 spots in the conference emerges. Still, conventional wisdom dictates that the East’s representative in the 2021 NBA Finals is (highly) likely to come from this group, and as they jockey for position down the stretch, securing the top spot will help ensure one of them that they won’t have to deal with both of the others. Philadelphia is on an active five-game winning streak to secure the top spot in the East with seven games to go. The team’s recent winning binge has not come against high-level competition but, at the same time, the 76ers are seemingly rounding into form. On top of that, Philadelphia’s peripheral statistics are very encouraging when they have all of their key pieces available, headlined by an on-court net rating of more than 11 points per 100 possessions when Joel Embiid plays. On paper, they’re the favorites to take the 1-seed if for no other reason than a soft closing schedule with only the Heat as a top-8 team in either conference remaining. Milwaukee got the best of Brooklyn in their Sunday matchup and, if the Bucks win the rematch, they could potentially chase down the Nets for the No. 2 spot. More practically, though, the Bucks seem destined for the No. 3 seed, and they have spent large portions of the 2020-21 season stepping out of their comfort zone. There is no question that a group featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, coached by Mike Budenholzer, can win at a high level in the regular season. However, the addition of Jrue Holiday raises Milwaukee’s playoff ceiling, and they have tinkered with switching defenses and approaches that vary from Budenholzer’s oft-criticized “Moneyball” approach on both ends. Finally, the Nets are essentially on pace to set the record for offensive rating, putting up more than 1.17 points per possession through 65 games. That is a clear indication of Brooklyn’s ridiculously potent attack, but things get even scarier when realizing Kevin Durant (28 games), Harden (34 games) and Kyrie Irving (48 games) have been in and out of the lineup. It would be unwise to even pretend to concern troll on Brooklyn’s offense, but injury questions are real and, even with the most efficient offense in history, the Nets could be theoretically vulnerable on the defensive end in a playoff environment when teams can scheme against them with vigor. From a regular season standpoint, much of the attention is on the non-elite teams in the East as they battle for positioning. On one hand, teams like Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Milwaukee might want to avoid the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat, simply because those teams are proven entities that could be dangerous in the postseason. In contrast, the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks have been better than Boston and Miami this season and, well, things are weird in 2020-21. Still, this isn’t a scenario in which the top three are trying to avoid a team like West contenders may want to do with the Los Angeles Lakers, so mostly it’s about the long game and trying to have homecourt as deep into the playoffs as possible. The Nets, Bucks and Sixers are now firmly in “nothing matters but the playoffs” mode, and that extends to the health of their key pieces. In the meantime, there is a race for pole position, and all three teams are near the top of our DIME power rankings this week. 1. Phoenix Suns (46-18, Last week — 3rd) The last eight days have been stellar for Phoenix. They beat the Knicks on the road, then came home to beat the Clippers and Jazz in pretty impressive fashion. Sunday’s win over the Thunder was more in the “taking care of business” variety, but a four-game winning streak sends Phoenix to the top spot this week. They also have the tiebreaker over the Jazz, which could come in handy in the race for the top seed in the West.

Atlanta was absolutely housed in a two-game set by Philadelphia, but injuries played a big part in that destruction. The Hawks are now healthier than they’ve been in months, and they beat the Blazers pretty comfortably on Monday to keep pressure on the Knicks in the race for No. 4. 10. Miami Heat (35-30, Last week — 16th) After sitting at .500 in mid-April, the Heat are 7-2 in the last nine games. That shouldn’t be overly noteworthy for the reigning East champs, but Miami finding traction is different (read: better) than what was happening before. 11. Dallas Mavericks (36-28, Last week — 14th)

The Lakers salvaged things with an important win over Denver on Monday to jump from 7 to 5 in the West momentarily. Now, they get two days off before a showdown with the Clippers on Thursday, and LeBron James could be back after he missed the win over the Nuggets. Unleash Marc Gasol. 13. Golden State Warriors (33-32, Last week — 12th) Golden State visits New Orleans (again) on Tuesday. From there, the Warriors finish the season with the final six games at home, which puts them in a good position to be at least the No. 8 seed in the West after moving ahead of Memphis on Monday. Being in that 7/8 game is a notable advantage over the 9/10, and they’ve still got Steph Curry.

Russell Westbrook is completely out of his mind. He’s averaging 23.1 points, 12.7 rebounds and 12.5 assists per game since the All-Star break, punctuated by a 14-21-24 game on Monday. Washington generated fifty assists in defeating Indiana, and they are playing extremely well. The 8-seed suddenly isn’t completely out of reach for the Wizards. 15. Portland Trail Blazers (36-29, Last week — 22nd) The Blazers ran into a schedule loss on Monday night in Atlanta, as they simply couldn’t stop the Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back with travel. Before that, though, Portland won four in a row to strengthen their playoff position. They are just a half-game behind Dallas for the No. 6 spot with a three-game cushion over the Warriors for No. 7. Still, they want out of the play-in and their game with the Lakers on Friday in Portland is for the tiebreaker between those two. 16. Boston Celtics (34-31, Last week — 11th)

The Spurs have lost four in a row. The Spurs also have the most difficult remaining schedule in the NBA. That is an ugly combination, but San Antonio does have a cushion to fall back on as they pursue the play-in. That helps considerably, but they have to find a couple wins somewhere, which is going to be hard to do. 22. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-45, Last week — 26th) Minnesota came within a whisker of an active five-game winning streak, dropping an overtime decision to New Orleans on Saturday. There is certainly a debate on whether it’s good for the Wolves to win right now for draft purposes, but they are a lot more competitive lately. Perhaps that signals optimism for the future.