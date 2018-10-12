Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 44-38 (seventh in East)

Players Added: Pat Connaughton (free agency), Donte DiVincenzo (draft), Ersan Ilyasova (free agency), Brook Lopez (free agency)

Players Lost: Brandon Jennings (waivers), Jabari Parker (free agency)

Projected Team MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

This is an obvious choice and anything else would just be wrong. Antetokounmpo is not only the best player on the Bucks roster by a wide margin, but he is also a trendy preseason pick for the league-wide MVP award. It seems wild to consider that Antetokounmpo is (still) only 23 years old but, after a season in which he averaged 26.9 points, 10 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, the multi-talented forward could be poised for another jump.

The addition of Mike Budenholzer as the team’s head coach should do wonders for Milwaukee’s entire roster but, in the case of Antetokounmpo, having an above-average coach at the helm for the first time in his career could be crucial. Make no mistake, his statistical production from last season is hard to improve on but Antetokounmpo has the tools to be an elite defender and, if he can add that legitimately top-tier play to his already ridiculous skill set, the rest of the league is in serious trouble.