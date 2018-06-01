The Best 2018 NBA Restricted Free Agents Available This Summer

#2018 NBA Free Agency
06.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The 2017-18 NBA season has concluded for all but two teams, which means the offseason has begun and all focus is on the draft and free agency (and potential trades) for 28 franchises.

While there are still player options, team options, early termination options, and more to be exercised before we get the full list of unrestricted free agents, we do know who will be on the restricted free agent market, with their current team able to match any offer they get provided they extend the necessary qualifying offer.

Restricted free agency is always interesting because players can, at times, benefit tremendously from the system, while other times it can have an adverse effect on a player’s possible market. There are instances, like Allen Crabbe in 2016, where a team hands out a massive offer sheet in an effort to force the current team not to match (Portland matched Brooklyn, then regretted that and sent Crabbe to Brooklyn the following offseason). On the flip side, a Nerlens Noel situation can emerge where the player never gets the offer he desires and ends up signing the qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent the next season.

This year, we’ll likely see a few situations on both sides of the coin, as the limited number of teams with significant cap space means there aren’t going to be a great deal of gigantic offer sheets available to players. But once LeBron James and Paul George sign, there also aren’t a ton of tremendous unrestricted free agents on the market, either.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyAaron GordonClint CapelaKyle AndersonZach LaVine

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 3 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP