NBA Rumor: Antoine Walker making a comeback

Whether it’s a cautionary tale of financial mismanagement on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines,” or his ex-fiancee putting his business in the street on VH1’s “Basketball Wives,” Antoine Walker has been in the spotlight a lot lately.
Reports have now surfaced that Walker, whose money problems and gambling debts have been well documented, is attempting a return to the NBA. His former college coach, Rick Pitino, said ‘Toine will work out with the University of Louisville squad in the coming weeks before gauging if there’s any interest from the NBA.
At 33 years old, ‘Toine was most recently playing pro ball in Puerto Rico. He last played in the NBA in ’08 with the Timberwolves, and in his career made three All-Star teams and won a championship with Miami in ’06. Here is some of his best work:
He’s only 33?! I could’ve sworn Employee #88 was 40.
god that picture…..he looks so soft, like a pillow.
hide the food asap!!
No one included he got fired from his puerto rico squad 8 games in?
damn 33, that’s right but it’s a wrap for employee #8
Y’all see this about Wade?
[sports.espn.go.com]
That Wade article is crazy…
‘Toine can’t only be 33! I’m 30 this year and I’m in much better shape than he was his whole career! If he can get into some type of shape, he could possibly be a decent role player on a team….LOL, tip-toeing around the court!
1:38 mark you see Paul Pierce with a sick dunk… Damn this vids old lol
Hes tryin’ to get his Basketball Wife back!
This guy was one of the most overrated players in the league, ever. He sucked, he was a horrible shooter, jacked shots randomly, and has absolutely no basketball (or financial) IQ. In fact, he treats his teams like his bank accounts, shoot holes all through them until they fall apart.
Employee #8 can go sit in the unemployment line with the other people who don’t have jobs or money, enjoy food stamps, fucker!
I think somebody should’ve told Toine that making a comeback during the playoffs isn’t the best idea in the world. Halfway through the season, maybe you get a few Shawn Kemp like looks, but now you gotta wait through the most impressive FA market the league has seen in years… aaaaaand then Training Camp arrives.
Oh wait, he may need that time to de-Oliver Miller himself. lol
Is there any video of Big Toe doing his famous shimmy in Puerto Rico before getting the boot?
COMEBACK? Comeback to what? The lunch table? Dude, he even sucked on Pros v Joes! Hes going to embarass Chicago if he comes back, the same way Jon Bender embarassed himself. Let it go man, go overseas and get paid
control,
haha, i was thinking the same thing. when i saw a highlight video posted, i just figured i’d be watching ‘toine jack a bunch of ill-advised 3’s
control
who overrated him?? everyone knows he sucked.
sad video btw his whole career and thats all he has you can get all that from a single manu , kobe , wade or bron game.
The one thing I can say for Toine is he owned KG. Everytime they went head to head Toine played well, as for the 80 remaining games……..well you see how that turned out
Used to be one of my favorite players in the late 90’s. Played the point forward deftly, when point forwards are almost non-existent. Gotta agree, his last few years were utter shit, but dude used to ball like crazy.
*does shimmy*
hope by this time next year this is good news and Walker, signed with a team and is still on a team.
hopefully.
I agree with QQ. Toine used to go hard before he fell in love with the 3. It was Paul Pierce’s team, but Toine facilitated the offense, and ran the team. he played in the post, had the drop-step-spin-move-little-flick-hook, and could handle the ball. Y’all forget he had a few triple doubles with NO Turnovers. If anything, Paul Pierce used to do nothing but shoot as well…and also at horrible percentages…Actually, it’s a miracle those teams were as competitive as they were.
he should go to china and team up with Starbury, that backcourt would be insane to watch
Antoine Walker was the first player who I developed a hatred of while watching. He was the first player I was watching and I was like “holy shit, this guy really doesn’t give a fuck about his team, or winning” and I also thought “holy shit, I could very clearly beat this guy 1on1” and that hatred turned to a mix of envy and hatred because somehow he kept stealing an NBA wage while being absolutely horrible at the game.
Ian
Yes, he was VERY much overrated, the fact that he was in the league at all, let alone made a few All Star games proves this. He should have been an investment banker on Wall Street, financial planner, or jockying a register at a 7-11 instead.