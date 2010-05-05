NBA Rumor: Antoine Walker making a comeback

05.05.10 8 years ago 22 Comments

Whether it’s a cautionary tale of financial mismanagement on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines,” or his ex-fiancee putting his business in the street on VH1’s “Basketball Wives,” Antoine Walker has been in the spotlight a lot lately.

Reports have now surfaced that Walker, whose money problems and gambling debts have been well documented, is attempting a return to the NBA. His former college coach, Rick Pitino, said ‘Toine will work out with the University of Louisville squad in the coming weeks before gauging if there’s any interest from the NBA.

At 33 years old, ‘Toine was most recently playing pro ball in Puerto Rico. He last played in the NBA in ’08 with the Timberwolves, and in his career made three All-Star teams and won a championship with Miami in ’06. Here is some of his best work:

TAGSDimeMag

