Here Is The Full NBA Second Half Schedule For ESPN And ABC

The NBA released the second half of the season schedule on Wednesday, as the post-All-Star break slate is now set in pencil, with the ever-present possibility of more postponements and rescheduling if necessary.

Still, we now know when teams will be playing and who they’ll be playing for the rest of the season, and from a national perspective, that means a glance at the new national TV schedule. TNT has 31 games, and their full slate can be found here, while ESPN and ABC pick up 39 games plus whatever games are added to their schedule for the final week of the season. The Lakers play three times on ABC, while the Nets have two games on the network TV window. The Warriors, Nets, and Celtics each have seven ESPN appearances plus one ABC game, with the Lakers adding six ESPN games. The Knicks also pick up six ESPN games, as the national TV slate seems thrilled to have a relevant squad in the Garden again. The full ABC and ESPN schedules can be found below.

ABC SCHEDULE

Sun., April 4: Lakers at Clippers (3:30 p.m.)

Sat., April 10: Lakers at Nets (8:30 p.m.)

Sat., April 17: Warriors at Celtics (8:30 p.m.)

Sat., April 24: Lakers at Mavericks (8:30 p.m.)

Sun., May 2: Nets at Bucks (3:30 p.m)

ESPN SCHEDULE

Sunday, March 14 (all times Eastern)

Clippers at Pelicans (8 p.m.)

Monday, March 15

Knicks at Nets (8 p.m.)

Lakers at Warriors (10:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 17

Bucks at 76ers (7 p.m.)

Clippers at Mavericks (9:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 24

Celtics at Bucks (7:30 p.m.)

Nets at Jazz (10 p.m.)

Friday, March 26

Celtics at Bucks (7:30 p.m.)

Hawks at Warriors (10 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 31

Mavericks at Celtics (7:30 p.m.)

Bucks at Lakers (10 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 7

Pelicans at Nets (7:30 p.m.)

Jazz at Suns (10 p.m.)

Monday, April 12

Lakers at Knicks (7:30 p.m.)

Nuggets at Warriors (10 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 14

Nets at 76ers (7 p.m.)

Mavericks at Grizzlies (9:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 16

Clippers at 76ers (7 p.m.)

Knicks at Mavericks (9:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 17

Jazz at Lakers (4:30 p.m.)

Sunday, April 18

Pelicans at Knicks (1 p.m.)

Nets at Heat (3:30 p.m.)

Monday, April 19

Warriors at 76ers (7:30 p.m.)

Jazz at Lakers (10 p.m.)

Friday, April 23

Celtics at Nets (7:30 p.m.)

Nuggets at Warriors (10 p.m.)

Saturday, April 24

Raptors at Knicks (1 p.m.)

76ers at Bucks (3:30 p.m.)

Sunday, April 25

Celtics at Hornets (1 p.m.)

Suns at Nets (3:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 28

Bulls at Knicks (7:30 p.m.)

Clippers at Suns (10 p.m.)

Saturday, May 1

Warriors at Rockets (7:30 p.m.)

Nuggets at Clippers (10 p.m.)

Monday, May 5

Warriors at Pelicans (7:30 p.m.)

Nuggets at Lakers (10 p.m.)

Friday, May 7

Celtics at Bulls (7:30 p.m.)

Nuggets at Jazz (10 p.m.)

Sunday, May 9

Heat at Celtics (1 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 12-Sunday, May 16

TBD